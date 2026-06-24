Off Leash K9 Training Highlights Non-E-Collar Training Options for New River Valley and Roanoke Valley Dog Owners

Two happy dogs enjoying off-leash freedom in the open field. Building trust, calm behavior, and confidence through outdoor dog training. Confident recall and focus during off-leash training in the field.

On-leash board-and-train, private lessons, and puppy programs provide structured training options without the use of an e-collar

These options allow families to focus on on-leash obedience, communication, confidence, and household manners without incorporating an e-collar into the program.” — Crystal Armes, owner of Off Leash K9 Training Blacksburg/Roanoke

BLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training New River & Roanoke Valleys is highlighting its non-e-collar dog-training options for owners seeking structured approaches to on-leash obedience, household manners, leash walking, and confidence building.The available non-e-collar programs include residential board-and-train options, private lessons and puppy training. The three-week On Leash Trifecta Board & Train program focuses on practical obedience, confidence building and on-leash training around distractions. Participating dogs stay in a trainer’s home and work on recall using a 15-foot training lead, sit, down, place, loose-leash heel, greeting manners, door manners, meal manners and advanced commands. Trainers use treats, praise and either a martingale or prong collar based on the dog’s needs. No e-collars are used during the program. A one-week Leash Manners Board & Train program is available for dogs needing focused work on walking and everyday manners. The curriculum includes on-leash heeling, sit, the “off” command, greeting manners, waiting at doors and gates, and waiting politely for meals. The program uses a prong collar, does not use an e-collar and is not designed around training in heavily distracted public environments.Dog owners who prefer private instruction may consider the Core Canine Conduct programs. The four-lesson basic course covers come, sit, down, place, loose-leash walking and correcting unwanted actions such as jumping. An eight-lesson option combines the basic curriculum with four advanced lessons. Both options are conducted without an e-collar and include a training leash. Participating owners provide treats and a treat pouch.Non-e-collar training is also available for puppies. Puppy Lessons consist of six 30-minute sessions for puppies older than 10 weeks and up to six months of age. Training topics include engagement, marker training, come, sit, place, down, leash manners, routines, structure and exposure. The three-week Puppy Jump Start residential program is available for puppies between three and six months old and introduces potty-training routines, crate training, on-leash commands, marker training, socialization and public field trips.About Off Leash K9 Training New River & Roanoke ValleysOff Leash K9 Training New River & Roanoke Valleys provides private dog-training lessons and residential board-and-train programs for families throughout Virginia’s New River and Roanoke Valley regions. Available services include basic and advanced obedience lessons, non-e-collar training options, puppy lessons, Puppy Jump Start, leash-manners training, behavioral modification programs and therapy dog preparation.Training is available by appointment at three listed locations serving the Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Roanoke areas. The training facilities are physically located in Christiansburg and Vinton.Media ContactCrystal ArmesOff Leash K9 Training New River & Roanoke ValleysPhone: 540-750-1955Email: blacksburg@offleashk9training.comWebsite: https://nrvandroanokedogtrainer.com/

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