BARE International Celebrates Three Years in Spain and Strengthens Presence Across the Mediterranean Region

The BARE International Spain team marks three years of operations in Madrid, supporting customer experience research, mystery shopping, audits, and market research programs across Spain and the Mediterranean region. BARE International is a global customer experience research firm operating in more than 175 countries.

Madrid office reflects on three years of growth, 13 new client partnerships, and an evaluator network of more than 1,500 across Spain

We've welcomed 13 new clients and expanded our network to 1,541 active evaluators in Spain while strengthening our presence across the Mediterranean region.” — Jeno Zsiga, General Manager for Europe

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BARE International is marking the third anniversary of its Madrid office, recognizing three years of supporting organizations across Spain with customer experience research, mystery shopping, audits, and market research services.

Since opening in June 2023, the Madrid team has worked with businesses across a range of industries, combining local market expertise with BARE International's global experience and resources. Over the past three years, the office has established relationships with 13 new clients while supporting both domestic and international organizations operating in Spain. The Madrid office also serves as a hub for projects across Spain and the Mediterranean region.

The three-year milestone reflects BARE International's continued investment in the Spanish market and its commitment to providing organizations with research and insights that support informed decision-making. Over the past three years, the Madrid office has worked closely with clients to better understand customer experiences, evaluate operational performance, and identify opportunities for improvement.

"When we opened in Madrid three years ago, our goal was simple: to be closer to our clients and better understand the realities of the Spanish market," said Jeno Zsiga, General Manager for Europe at BARE International. "Since then, we've built strong partnerships, welcomed 13 new clients, expanded our network to 1,541 active evaluators in Spain, and strengthened our presence across the Mediterranean region. These achievements reflect the dedication of our team and the trust our clients have placed in us. We're proud of what we've accomplished over the past three years and look forward to continuing to support organizations as they adapt to evolving customer expectations and market demands."

Throughout its three years in Spain, the Madrid office has contributed to BARE International's broader mission of helping organizations better understand customer perceptions, evaluate operational performance, and identify opportunities for improvement. The office continues to support clients operating in Spain while collaborating closely with colleagues across BARE International's global network.

As organizations adapt to changing customer expectations and market conditions, BARE International remains focused on providing research and insights that help businesses make informed decisions and strengthen the customer experience.

About BARE International: BARE International is a privately held global customer experience research firm providing customized mystery shopping, audits, online reputation management, and customer satisfaction solutions. With 13 offices worldwide and operations in over 175 countries, BARE supports businesses across industries with data-driven insights that drive results. Learn more at www.bareinternational.com

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