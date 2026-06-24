Upgrade Your Setup: INNOCN Unleashes Unbeatable Amazon Prime Day Deals on its Premium 32:9 Ultrawide Monitors

49Q1R 49C1G 45C1R

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As modern computational workflows increase in complexity, professional standard configurations are shifting away from traditional multi-monitor setups toward seamless, single-screen super-ultrawide alternatives. In alignment with this market evolution, INNOCN, a developer of premium display technology, today announced a seasonal pricing optimization for its comprehensive lineup of 32:9 curved ultrawide monitors.The updated pricing structure covers the brand's key productivity and entertainment displays—including the 45C1R 49Q1R , 49C1R, and 49Q1S models—engineered to streamline desktop real estate by removing the physical bezels associated with multi-screen arrays. By providing the equivalent screen space of two 27-inch monitors placed side-by-side on a unified stand, these displays cater to the specific demands of financial traders, video editors, and immersive gamers.Strategic Advancements in Panel CategoriesWithin its professional gaming and creative segment, INNOCN has introduced revised pricing for its 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) displays. These premium models feature an 1800R curvature, optimized color accuracy, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 90W USB-C single-cable interface. During this promotional window, the INNOCN 49Q1R (144Hz refresh rate) has been positioned at $699.99 (previously $999.99), while the performance-focused INNOCN 49Q1S, boasting a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, is adjusted to $899.99.For productivity-centric enterprise environments, the brand's curved multitasking displays have also received significant pricing adjustments to improve commercial accessibility. The 49-inch Double QHD (5120x1440) portfolio allows users to open and arrange multiple applications concurrently without visual interruption. Under the updated event framework, the 120Hz INNOCN 49C1G is available at $499.99, and the upgraded 240Hz HDR-capable INNOCN 49C1S is offered at $593.72.Furthermore, the balanced crossover series has been re-priced to assist mainstream consumers transitioning from standard setups to ultrawide configurations. The 45-inch INNOCN 45C1R, featuring a 1500R curvature and an upgraded 90W USB-C docking station, is positioned at $493.97. The 49-inch INNOCN 49C1R, built on a classic 1800R canvas with 65W power delivery, is updated to $539.98. Both models maintain a fluid 120Hz refresh rate alongside Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) capabilities to mitigate eye strain during extended operation.Integrated Hardware ConnectivityTo ensure compatibility across diverse enterprise infrastructures, these 32:9 monitors serve as comprehensive peripheral hubs, integrating USB Type-C with power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort options. Select models incorporate built-in Keyboard, Video, and Mouse (KVM) switches alongside PBP firmware. This allows professionals to manage two separate computing systems, such as a corporate laptop and a dedicated rendering desktop, through a single peripheral array.These adjusted product configurations and promotional rates are time-sensitive, operational exclusively for the duration of the current seasonal event, and subject to regional warehouse inventory allocations.About INNOCN Founded in 2014, INNOCN (Innovation China) is an industry-leading display manufacturer dedicated to engineering premium monitors for creators, professionals, and gamers. With a core focus on color performance, human-centric design, and cutting-edge display innovations, INNOCN products consistently rank among top sellers worldwide, empowering users to bring their creative visions to life.

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