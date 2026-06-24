Jelly by Maryam Asadi Wins Bronze in A' Design Award for Lighting Products and Fixtures Design

Jelly

Maryam Asadi Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Jelly, a Transformable Modular Lighting System Inspired by Jellyfish

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Jelly, a transformable modular lighting system created by Maryam Asadi , as a Bronze recipient in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized international design competitions , and recognition within the lighting design field carries notable significance for designers and brands alike. This achievement places Jelly among a selection of designs that have been evaluated for their thoughtful development and contribution to the discipline. Maryam Asadi, an architecture graduate from Iran, developed Jelly as a study in fluid form, light transmission, and sustainable construction. The recognition reflects careful design execution and a measured approach to combining artistic and functional perspectives.The Bronze A' Design Award for Jelly holds relevance beyond its creator, addressing wider interests within the lighting industry and the needs of users seeking adaptable illumination. As interior environments increasingly demand multi-functional and space-conscious solutions, Jelly responds with a single fixture that serves as a floor, table, or pendant light. This flexibility aligns with contemporary trends toward versatility and sustainable material use. The design supports controlled multi-directional light distribution, offering practical value for both residential and commercial settings. By integrating organic aesthetics with configurable functionality, Jelly reflects evolving standards in lighting design.Jelly draws its inspiration from the fluid motion and gentle glow of jellyfish drifting in ocean depths. Curved glass forms reflect this drifting movement, distributing radiance evenly and generating a calming atmosphere. An adjustable tripod frame enables versatile use even in compact spaces, while rotating connectors provide complete control over the direction of illumination. The color spectrum ranges from deep blue, evoking organic habitat, to soft pink, conveying delicacy and elegance, creating a striking visual centerpiece. The adaptable structure facilitates smooth transitions between layouts and dynamic beam adjustment, turning illumination into an interactive sensory experience.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions in Maryam Asadi's work, encouraging continued exploration of nature-inspired form and sustainable lighting solutions. The achievement serves as motivation to further refine the relationship between people, space, and materials through design. It supports ongoing investigation into parametric modeling, thermal glass crafting, and eco-friendly construction methods. This acknowledgment reinforces a commitment to developing lighting that balances structural stability, user adaptability, and even light distribution.Jelly was designed by Maryam Asadi, who led the concept, research, parametric modeling, and material development for the transformable modular lighting system, drawing on her background in architecture and her focus on sensory spatial experiences.Interested parties may learn more about Jelly, view its features, and discover its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Maryam AsadiMaryam Asadi is a graduate in Architecture whose professional path has developed in the field of design. Her work focuses on creating sensory spatial experiences and the relationship between people, space, and materials. She draws inspiration from nature and pays attention to the quality of presence in space while following a sustainable approach. Based in Iran, she combines artistic and functional perspectives and redefines the relationship between humans and space through design.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality within the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Designs are assessed against criteria including innovation in lighting design, functionality and efficiency, aesthetic appeal, integration with environment, sustainability and energy efficiency, material selection, light quality and consistency, and visual comfort. The recognition acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers who produce professionally executed work with the potential to influence industry standards positively. Additional criteria such as adaptability to different settings, durability, safety considerations, and ergonomic design contribute to the evaluation. This designation reflects a thoughtful balance of form and function that offers practical solutions for users.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including lighting designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands across the lighting and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://designawardlighting.com

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