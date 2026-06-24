Longmen Realm by Ecust Creplus Design Wins Bronze A' Design Award in Interior Design

Longmen Realm

Exhibition Design Reinterpreting Longmen Grottoes Heritage Receives International A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Longmen Realm by Ecust Creplus Design as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized international design competitions , acknowledging accomplished work across the interior design field. Longmen Realm is an exhibition design that presents 76 artifacts from the Longmen Grottoes, including Buddhist sculptures, stone reliefs, and calligraphic rubbings. This recognition places the project among a selection of designs evaluated for thoughtful development and professional execution. The Bronze A' Design Award affirms the careful attention given to spatial organization, scenography, and lighting throughout the exhibition.This recognition holds relevance for the broader interior and exhibition design community, where the presentation of cultural heritage in contemporary settings continues to grow in importance. Longmen Realm demonstrates how spatial design, installation elements, and lighting can adapt a museum gallery to improve how visitors view and understand historical works. By combining historical artifacts with installation design, the exhibition supports cultural interpretation and public awareness of heritage. The project aligns with current practices that prioritize immersive yet historically faithful environments. Within 45 days of opening, the exhibition recorded over 450000 visitors, indicating meaningful public engagement.The exhibition draws inspiration from the artistic language of the Longmen Grottoes, including Buddhist sculpture, stone reliefs, decorative patterns, and calligraphy from the Northern Wei period. The design introduced large suspended textile banners, mirror-finished reflective flooring, and a central lotus structure to organize the space. In the calligraphy section, brushstroke forms were transformed into installations, creating a relationship between traditional artifacts and contemporary spatial design. Programmable lighting systems and fabric structures suspending large scale imagery further shape the visual environment. Research into proportions, carving styles, and calligraphic inscriptions informed artifact placement, installation structures, and lighting strategies.The Bronze A' Design Award may serve as encouragement for Ecust Creplus Design to continue exploring the intersection of cultural heritage and contemporary exhibition practice. The recognition supports ongoing efforts to balance historical authenticity with immersive presentation in future projects. It also offers a reference point for the studio as it develops further work that connects traditional aesthetics with modern spatial approaches.Project MembersLongmen Realm was developed by Ecust Creplus Design with Weiping QIN serving as Chief Project Planner and Yidong FAN as Deputy Project Planner. Hao Shan contributed as Creative Director, while Yueqi DING worked as Art Director. The graphic design was carried out by Haoming XIAN, Jingning ZHANG, Yizhou Hua, Shuyi TANG, and Zhonghang LI.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its features, and its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Lingshan MuseumWuxi Lingshan Museum is a renowned Chinese museum of Buddhist culture, located in the Lingshan Buddhist Scenic Area, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. As a comprehensive museum, it is dedicated to the conservation, research and revitalization of Buddhist art and cultural heritage. Through innovative exhibition displays, it seeks to deliver a "Borderless Museum" experience.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, recognized works are evaluated against criteria including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme, lighting design proficiency, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, and attention to detail. The designation acknowledges the experience, skill and resourcefulness of designers whose work reflects best practices in art, science, design and technology. Bronze A' Design Award designs combine strong technical characteristics with thoughtful creative skill, offering improvements in quality of life. The recognition reflects professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including design studios, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, who seek international recognition for their work. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process and assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interiorsdesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.