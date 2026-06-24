Your Boundaries, Your Power, Your Peace Empowers Readers to Reclaim Balance and Confidence

Your Boundaries, Your Power, Your Peace by Patricia Dougherty

Patricia Dougherty offers a guide that helps individuals establish healthy boundaries, overcome people-pleasing habits, and create a more fulfilling life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Patricia Dougherty introduces Your Boundaries, Your Power, Your Peace: Break Free From Guilt And Take Control Of Your Life, a practical self-help guide designed to help readers establish healthier boundaries and regain control over their time, energy, and emotional well-being. Addressing challenges that many people face in today’s fast-paced and demanding world, the book provides actionable strategies for overcoming guilt, reducing stress, and building greater confidence in personal and professional relationships.

In Your Boundaries, Your Power, Your Peace, Dougherty explores the essential role boundaries play in maintaining emotional health and achieving balance. Through practical exercises, real-world examples, and effective communication techniques, readers learn how to say no without guilt, protect themselves from burnout, and establish limits that are both respectful and sustainable. The book offers a clear framework for creating healthier interactions while preserving personal well-being.

The inspiration behind the book comes from the growing need for individuals to manage competing demands on their time and attention. Recognizing how often people sacrifice their own needs in an effort to satisfy others, Patricia Dougherty developed a resource that provides practical tools for breaking free from people-pleasing behaviors. Her goal is to help readers build stronger self-awareness and make choices that support long-term emotional and mental wellness.

Beyond its practical guidance, the book explores broader themes of self-respect, confidence, and personal empowerment. It emphasizes that setting boundaries is not an act of selfishness but a necessary component of healthy relationships and sustainable success. By encouraging readers to honor their own needs and values, the book demonstrates how thoughtful boundary-setting can lead to greater peace, improved relationships, and a stronger sense of control over daily life.

The book is intended for anyone who struggles with overcommitment, workplace stress, demanding relationships, or the pressure to constantly meet the expectations of others. Professionals, caregivers, parents, and individuals seeking greater balance will find valuable insights and practical solutions throughout its pages. Its accessible approach makes it suitable for readers at any stage of their personal growth journey.

Patricia Dougherty brings a thoughtful and solutions-focused perspective to the challenges of modern life. Through Your Boundaries, Your Power, Your Peace, she provides readers with a roadmap for developing healthier habits, strengthening self-confidence, and creating a life built on balance and intentional choices. The result is an empowering guide that encourages readers to protect their well-being while pursuing a more peaceful and fulfilling future.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0f3wMEvY

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