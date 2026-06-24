Close Flow by Xiaoran Zhu - C.L.A.P. US Wins Bronze A' Design Award in Advertising Design

Close Flow

Immersive Air Bag Installation Reflecting on Consumerism Recognized in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Close Flow by Xiaoran Zhu - C.L.A.P. US as a Bronze winner in the Advertising , Marketing and Communication Design category. This recognition acknowledges an immersive art exhibition that examines the alienation of individuals under consumerism through a thoughtful artistic curation. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of advertising design, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. The selection of Close Flow places the work among designs noted for their creativity and practical contribution to the discipline. This achievement reflects the considered approach behind the project and its resonance with contemporary cultural discourse.The Bronze A' Design Award for Close Flow holds relevance for the advertising industry as it demonstrates how brand communication can be achieved through subtle, experiential storytelling rather than overt promotion. The project responds to a growing interest in immersive experiences that connect with audiences on a reflective level. By weaving a conceptual narrative around a new product launch, the work aligns with industry movements toward organic brand engagement. For practitioners and audiences alike, the exhibition illustrates how art and commerce can converge meaningfully. It offers a model for communicating values while inviting genuine contemplation from visitors.Close Flow employs industrial vacuum air bags as its core medium, chosen for the dual attributes of airtightness and mobility that mirror the closed and flowing characteristics of consumer desire. Thousands of air bag installations, paired with commercial price tags of varying specifications, were arranged densely to construct an interactive immersive space. The visual expression relies on the contrast between the inflated volume of the air bags and the tiny price tags, forming a strong layered impact. On-site inflation construction across multiple cities in the United States and China endowed the works with regional spatial attributes. This site-specific synergy between conceptual artist Julie Hu's air bag series and the new product guides visitors from visual appreciation toward thoughtful resonance.The recognition of Close Flow encourages C.L.A.P. US to continue exploring the intersection of conceptual art and brand communication in future projects. The acknowledgment may inspire further investigation into immersive formats that balance commercial objectives with cultural reflection. For the team, the Bronze A' Design Award serves as motivation to pursue thoughtful, research-driven work that engages audiences in meaningful ways. The outcome reinforces the value of curation that prioritizes substance and authentic dialogue.Team MembersClose Flow was brought to life through a collaborative team. Conceptual artist Julie Hu (Xiwen Hu) created the air bag installation series, while Jasmine Zhou served as ROCA Beijing Gallery Director. Audrey (Xiaoran Zhu) of C.L.A.P. US acted as Chief Curator, with Nicky Meng as Curator and Arlene Sun as Art Director of C.L.A.P. US. GQ Chen handled video, Ning Sun managed photography, Unakoko (Jingting Wang) led visual design, and SLO.syx contributed digital visual design. Dylan Deng served as Executive Producer, and Norton Chamberlain composed the music.Interested parties may learn more about Close Flow, its creators and the concept behind the exhibition at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page offers further details on the design, its development and the team involved.About Xiaoran Zhu - C.L.A.P. USC.L.A.P. US is a New York-based new-media digital art institution rooted in the philosophy of asynchronicity and parallel creativity. Born from the vision of weaving coherence from fragmented inspirations, the institution transcends conventional design boundaries to explore the dialogue between diverse creative languages. Its journey evolved from a crossover design lab to a dynamic creative ecosystem where the craftsmanship of traditional artisans and the generative power of digital creators converge in unified aesthetic spaces. C.L.A.P. US dedicates itself to building cross-dimensional creative connections that resonate across time, medium and consciousness.About ROCA Beijing GalleryRoca Beijing Gallery is a multidisciplinary open platform for design and art exchange rooted in Roca's brand DNA of design, innovation and sustainability. It has long focused on cutting-edge topics such as architecture, interior design, AI innovation and sustainable development. Through diverse formats including immersive art exhibitions, international design salons, interdisciplinary workshops and academic forums, the gallery has built a creative dialogue field. This field links industry professionals, young creators, academic institutions and the public.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Within the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance and ethical advertising standards. Designs honored with this recognition combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill and attention to detail. The designation reflects a notable achievement that may positively influence industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes creative designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, brands and influential entities within the advertising and communications industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, advertising industry experts, journalists and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates and submit their projects at the following url: https://worldadvertisingawards.com

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