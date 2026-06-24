Urea Market Poised for Unparalleled Growth US$ 104.3 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 to 2033

Urea Market

North America holds 32% of the global urea market in 2026, driven by intensive grain farming, high DEF usage, and strong production from CF Industries & Nutrien

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Urea Market is poised for sustained growth over the coming years, supported by rising agricultural activities, increasing demand for crop nutrients, and expanding industrial applications. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global urea market size is expected to be valued at US$ 82.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 104.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Urea remains one of the most widely used nitrogen-based fertilizers globally due to its high nitrogen content, cost-effectiveness, and versatility across multiple industries. In addition to its dominant role in agriculture, urea is increasingly utilized in chemicals, automotive emissions control systems, resins, adhesives, animal feed, and industrial manufacturing processes, creating a diversified demand landscape for market participants.

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Rising Global Food Demand Accelerates Fertilizer Consumption

The growing global population and increasing food consumption requirements continue to drive demand for agricultural productivity. Farmers worldwide are increasingly adopting nitrogen-rich fertilizers such as urea to enhance crop yields and improve soil fertility. The need to maximize agricultural output from limited arable land is expected to remain a major growth driver for the urea market throughout the forecast period.

Expansion of Precision Agriculture Supports Market Growth

Modern farming practices are transforming fertilizer application methods. Precision agriculture technologies are enabling farmers to optimize nutrient management and improve fertilizer efficiency. As a result, the demand for high-quality urea products is increasing, helping growers achieve better crop performance while minimizing environmental impact and input costs.

Growing Demand for Diesel Exhaust Fluid Creates New Opportunities

One of the most significant trends shaping the urea market is the increasing adoption of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF). DEF utilizes high-purity urea to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel-powered vehicles. As governments across the globe implement stricter emission regulations, demand for DEF is rising rapidly, creating additional growth opportunities for urea manufacturers.

Industrial Applications Continue to Diversify Revenue Streams

Beyond agriculture, urea serves as a critical raw material in various industrial processes. The chemical industry relies on urea for the production of resins, adhesives, laminates, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals. The expanding industrial base in emerging economies is expected to contribute significantly to market growth in the coming years.

Advancements in Sustainable Fertilizer Technologies

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to improve nutrient efficiency and reduce environmental losses associated with fertilizer use. Enhanced-efficiency urea products, controlled-release formulations, and environmentally friendly nutrient management solutions are gaining traction among agricultural producers seeking sustainable farming practices.

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Strong Demand from Emerging Economies

Rapid urbanization, population growth, and agricultural modernization across developing countries are creating favorable conditions for urea consumption. Nations across Asia, Latin America, and Africa are investing heavily in agricultural productivity programs, which is expected to generate long-term demand for nitrogen fertilizers and support market expansion.

Increasing Government Support for Agricultural Development

Several governments worldwide continue to provide subsidies, incentives, and policy support for fertilizer adoption to ensure food security and agricultural sustainability. Such initiatives are encouraging fertilizer consumption and strengthening the growth prospects of the global urea market.

Technological Innovations Improve Production Efficiency

Advancements in production technologies are enabling manufacturers to optimize energy consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance operational efficiency. Investments in modern production facilities and sustainable manufacturing processes are helping producers remain competitive while addressing environmental concerns associated with fertilizer production.

Growing Focus on Environmental Compliance

Environmental regulations are influencing the development of cleaner production methods and sustainable fertilizer applications. Market participants are increasingly adopting carbon-reduction strategies and investing in low-emission manufacturing technologies to align with global sustainability goals while maintaining profitability.

Market Segmentation

By Product Form

• Granular

• Prilled

By Application

• Fertilizer

• Industrial/Chemical

• Resins

• Adhesives & laminates

• Others

• Diesel Exhaust Fluid

• Animal Feed

• Others

By End-user

• Agriculture

• Chemical

• Automotive

• Construction

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Company Insights

The global urea market is characterized by the presence of established international manufacturers focusing on capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and sustainable production practices. Leading companies are strengthening their market positions through investments in advanced production facilities and global distribution networks.

✦ Yara International ASA

✦ PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

✦ Qatar Fertilizer Company

✦ National Fertilizers Limited

✦ EuroChem Group AG

✦ Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company

✦ CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

✦ Nutrien Inc.

✦ Fazaz Global Concepts LLC

✦ Takasugi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Future Outlook

The global urea market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033, supported by increasing agricultural productivity requirements, expanding industrial applications, and rising demand for environmentally sustainable solutions. Growth in diesel exhaust fluid consumption, technological advancements in fertilizer manufacturing, and supportive government initiatives aimed at ensuring food security are anticipated to further strengthen market prospects. As global industries continue to prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and productivity, urea will remain an essential component across agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and environmental management applications.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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