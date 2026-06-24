101 Principles of Kingdom Faith Reveals a Practical Framework for Living Faith in Action

101 PRINCIPLES OF KINGDOM FAITH by Evangelist Elugbe

Evangelist Elugbe explores biblical faith as an active spiritual system, equipping believers to align their thoughts, words, and actions with Kingdom principles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Evangelist Elugbe presents 101 PRINCIPLES OF KINGDOM FAITH, a thought-provoking Christian guide that examines faith not merely as belief, but as a dynamic and operational system designed to function within the framework of God's Kingdom. Drawing from biblical teachings and spiritual principles, the book challenges readers to move beyond passive faith and embrace a deeper understanding of how faith can be activated and applied in everyday life.

In 101 PRINCIPLES OF KINGDOM FAITH, Elugbe explores the foundational concepts that govern Kingdom living and spiritual growth. The book presents faith as a structured reality that involves alignment between belief, speech, thought, and action. Through practical insights and scriptural reflection, readers are introduced to principles that explain how faith operates within the context of divine authority, spiritual responsibility, and biblical truth. The work seeks to help believers understand faith as a living force rather than a theoretical concept.

The inspiration for the book stems from the author's desire to address what he views as a common gap in the spiritual lives of many Christians. While countless believers profess faith and engage in prayer, Elugbe argues that many have not fully understood the mechanisms through which faith functions according to biblical principles. His goal is to provide readers with a clearer understanding of how spiritual alignment can influence personal growth, purpose, and effectiveness in their walk with God.

Beyond discussing belief systems, 101 PRINCIPLES OF KINGDOM FAITH explores themes of spiritual maturity, personal responsibility, Kingdom citizenship, and the power of words. The book examines how thoughts and declarations can shape perspectives and influence outcomes while emphasizing the importance of living in harmony with biblical principles. It also addresses the role of spiritual awareness and discipline in developing a stronger and more intentional faith journey.

The book is intended for Christians seeking a deeper understanding of biblical faith, spiritual development, and Kingdom living. Church leaders, ministry workers, students of Scripture, and individuals pursuing personal spiritual growth may find valuable insights within its pages. Readers looking to strengthen their relationship with God while gaining practical tools for applying biblical principles will discover a resource designed to encourage both learning and action.

Evangelist Elugbe is a Christian author and teacher dedicated to helping believers grow in spiritual understanding and Kingdom awareness. Through his writing and ministry, he seeks to provide practical guidance rooted in biblical truth while encouraging readers to embrace a more active and informed faith. 101 PRINCIPLES OF KINGDOM FAITH reflects his commitment to equipping believers with knowledge that supports spiritual growth and purposeful Christian living.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0025qZxO

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