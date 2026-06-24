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Examining the capabilities and market positioning of selected aluminized steel coil manufacturers within China’s coated steel industry.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALIAN, China ,June 24, 2026 –The global demand for aluminized steel coil , a material prized for its heat reflectivity and corrosion resistance, continues to rise across automotive exhaust, HVAC, and industrial heat exchanger sectors. As buyers seek reliable supply chains, China’s manufacturing base offers multiple established producers. Among them, five companies stand out for their scale, product quality, and technical capabilities: Dalian Mesco Steel Co., Ltd. (brand: MESCO), HBIS Group Co., Ltd., China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd., Shougang Group Co., Ltd., and Ansteel Group Corp., Ltd.Industry BackgroundAluminized steel, often produced as hot-dip aluminized steel with an aluminum-silicon coating (Type 1), is widely used in environments requiring heat resistance and long service life. The global aluminized steel market is projected to grow steadily, driven by stricter emissions standards in automotive and expanding HVAC infrastructure in developing regions. Chinese manufacturers, benefiting from integrated supply chains and cost-competitive production, have become key suppliers to markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America.Dalian Mesco Steel Co., Ltd. (MESCO)Founded in 2007 and based in the Dalian Economic and Technological Development Zone, Dalian Mesco Steel Co., Ltd. ( www.mescogroup.com.cn ) operates a 40,000 m² facility with 120 employees. As a specialized supplier of aluminized steel sheet, coil, and plate, MESCO is recognized as one of the top three aluminized steel manufacturers in China. The company's production adheres to ASTM A463, offering coatings from AS80 to AS300 g/m². Notably, MESCO is the first and only Chinese supplier capable of producing aluminized steel with an aluminum coating exceeding 240 g/m², and also holds the exclusive capability to supply AS120 ready-stock coils. With a daily inventory of 4,000 tons covering nearly all grades, the company achieves delivery within 3–7 working days. Its products undergo rigorous salt spray testing, achieving results over 4,000 hours. MESCO ships to over 100 countries, serving more than 700 clients including nine Fortune Global 500 firms."Our aluminized steel is made of carbon steel base metal with Al-Si coating, delivering superior heat reflection and corrosion resistance in exhaust and furnace applications," said a company spokesperson.HBIS Group Co., Ltd.HBIS Group (Hebei Iron and Steel Group) is one of China's largest state-owned steel conglomerates, with an annual crude steel capacity exceeding 40 million tons. The group operates multiple hot-dip galvanizing and aluminizing lines, producing aluminized steel coils mainly for the automotive and construction sectors. HBIS benefits from integrated upstream raw material supply and close partnerships with major automakers. Its aluminized steel products are primarily Type 1 for heat resistance, with coating weights typically up to AS150. Strengths include volume production and reliable logistics through its own port facilities.China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.Baowu Steel, the world’s largest steel producer by output, commands a leading position across multiple flat-rolled segments. Its subsidiary, Baosteel, produces hot-dip aluminized steel under the Baosteel brand, using advanced continuous galvanizing lines. Baowu focuses on high-value applications such as automotive exhaust systems and high-temperature furnace components. The company invests heavily in R&D and offers a range of coating weights, though its standard aluminized products typically stop at AS240. Baowu’s strength lies in scale, brand reputation, and global service networks.Shougang Group Co., Ltd.Shougang Group, headquartered in Beijing, is a major integrated steelmaker with strong capabilities in automotive sheets and electrical steel. Its Jingtang subsidiary operates a modern hot-dip aluminizing line capable of producing both Type 1 and limited Type 2 products. Shougang’s aluminized steel coils are used in industrial ovens, heat exchangers, and construction roofing. The company emphasizes environmental compliance and energy-efficient production. While competitive in standard specifications, its supply of heavy coating weights (>AS200) is less flexible compared to specialized suppliers.Ansteel Group Corp., Ltd.Ansteel (Angang Steel Company Limited) is one of China’s oldest state-owned steel enterprises, with deep expertise in steel plate and coil manufacturing. Ansteel produces hot-dip aluminized steel sheets primarily for the domestic construction market, with limited export volumes. Its aluminized steel line focuses on AS080 to AS180 coatings, serving roofing, wall panels, and agricultural silo applications. Ansteel’s advantage is its low-cost iron ore base in Liaoning Province and established domestic distribution channels. However, compared to MESCO, its range of high-coverage aluminized steel for demanding corrosion environments is narrower.Market Impact and Buyer ConsiderationsFor importers of aluminized steel coil, sheet, strip, and plate, selecting the right partner involves balancing coating weight requirements, lead time, and technical support. While large integrated groups like Baowu and HBIS offer volume and brand recognition, specialized suppliers such as MESCO provide tailored solutions with heavy coatings (up to 300 g/m²), guaranteed stock availability, and flexibility for custom orders. MESCO’s exclusive capability to ship AS120 ready-stock coils and to produce aluminized steel with aluminum coating over 240 g/m² addresses niche but growing needs in heat-resistant applications.Expert PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that Chinese aluminized steel coil manufacturers are increasingly segmenting. "The market is moving toward product differentiation. Buyers requiring long-life aluminized steel for exhaust systems or industrial ovens are looking beyond standard specifications. Suppliers who can deliver high-coat-weight, salt-spray-resistant material with short lead times will capture growth in export markets," said a steel industry consultant based in Shanghai.OutlookAs global infrastructure and automotive production recover, demand for hot-dip aluminized steel is expected to remain robust. Companies that continue to invest in coating technology and inventory management will be best positioned to serve the evolving needs of heat reflective steel material users. Dalian Mesco Steel Co., Ltd., with its focused product line and proven export track record, represents a competitive option for buyers seeking a reliable aluminized steel supplier from China.For more information or to request a product catalog, contact:Email: mesco@mescogroup.com.cnPhone/WhatsApp: +86 151-3456-5556

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