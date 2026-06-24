Alpine Muffy Baby Comfort and Muffy Kids Named #1 Pediatrician Recommended in the USA

New survey of 304 U.S. pediatricians ranks Alpine's Baby and Kids earmuffs first for protection, quality, safety, comfort and design

NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpine Hearing Protection , a global leader in hearing protection for every age and occasion, today announced that its Muffy Baby Comfort and Muffy Kids Hearing Protection earmuffs have been named #1 Pediatrician Recommended* for protection, quality, safety, comfort and design in the United States.The recognition follows a survey conducted in April–May 2026 among 304 U.S. pediatricians, evaluating leading baby and children’s hearing protection products. With children’s hearing significantly more sensitive than adults’ and exposure to loud environments posing a risk of lasting damage, effective hearing protection plays an important role from an early age.In the study, 152 pediatricians evaluated baby hearing protection products, while 152 pediatricians evaluated children's hearing protection products, assessing the leading earmuffs on the market and sharing their recommendation preferences. Across both categories, Alpine's Muffy range came out on top in terms of Pediatrician recommendation.Pediatricians recommend the Muffy Baby Comfort and Muffy Kids number 1 on every key attribute measured, covering protection, quality, safety, comfort and design.The survey was designed in close collaboration with research expert Scott Swain, Ph.D., and a leading advertising law firm to ensure the methodology meets the substantiation standards of U.S. advertising regulations (NAD/FTC).Responding to the announcement, Arthur van Keeken, Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Hearing Protection stated'Little ears are the most vulnerable, and parents deserve absolute confidence in the products they choose to protect them. To see U.S. pediatricians rank the Muffy Baby Comfort and Muffy Kids first across the board from protection to comfort to design is a powerful endorsement of our 30-year mission to make healthy hearing accessible to all.'A baby's hearing is significantly more sensitive than an adult's, and exposure to loud environments, from concerts and sporting events to fireworks and air travel can cause lasting damage.The Muffy Baby Comfort features an adjustable dual-strap headband designed with ergonomics and optimal comfort in mind, while the Muffy Kids offers durable, comfortable protection that grows with your child. Delivering up to 24 dB and 25 dB of noise reduction respectively, both products are ANSI and CE certified to help safeguard hearing in loud environments — while also creating moments of calm and protection from overstimulation.The Muffy Baby Comfort and Muffy Kids are available in the U.S. through retail partners such as Amazon and at https://www.alpinehearingprotection.com/ *Based on a survey of 152 pediatricians reviewing the top 80% baby hearing protection earmuffs (Muffy Baby Comfort) and a survey of 152 pediatricians reviewing the top 80% kids hearing protection earmuffs (Muffy Kids).About Alpine Hearing ProtectionFounded in the Netherlands in 1994, Alpine Hearing Protection is a global leader in innovative hearing protection for every age and occasion. Pioneers of reusable, filtered earplugs for the general public, Alpine has spent over 30 years on a mission to make healthy hearing accessible to all — guided by the belief that protecting your ears should be as simple as brushing your teeth.Alpine's award-winning product range spans earplugs and earmuffs for musicians, festival-goers, travellers, workers, children, and babies, combining Dutch design heritage with cutting-edge acoustic technology. The company has won eight Red Dot Design Awards and currently protects over 1.3 million pairs of ears worldwide. In 2024, Alpine achieved B Corp certification, reflecting its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Most recently, Alpine was named FD Gazelle International 2026, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing Dutch companies with an international footprint.Headquartered in the Netherlands, Alpine products are available across the US through retail partners and at https://www.alpinehearingprotection.com/ Own The Volume.

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