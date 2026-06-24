Liquid Fertilizers Market Size to Reach USD 19,207.4 Million, Growing at 3.5% CAGR by 2031

liquid fertilizers

Liquid Fertilizers Market (2022-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Production Process, Application, Crop, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid fertilizers market generated $12.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $19.20 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.Significant growth in investment in the agriculture sector, availability of low labor costs, flexible government regulations, and rise in importance of agriculture as the only mean of mass production for the growing population are expected to drive the growth of the global liquid fertilizers market. Based on application, the foliar segment accounted for majority share in 2020. Based on region, LAMEA, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.The Asia-Pacific liquid fertilizers market offers lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers, owing to growth of agriculture industry that caters to the growing food demands. Moreover, investment initiatives by the government and private manufacturers surge development activities and new product developments, thus boosting the market growth. Furthermore, market players have adopted growth strategies such as acquisition, mergers, product, and others to remain competitive in the liquid fertilizers industry Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2250 Significant growth in investment in the agriculture sector, availability of low labor costs, flexible government regulations, and rise in importance of agriculture as the only mean of mass production for the growing population are expected to drive the growth of the global liquid fertilizers market. On the other hand, adverse impact of liquid fertilizers on the environment is expected to limit the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, judicious use of fertilizers along with progressive farming techniques in developing countries to increase the yield per area of the land is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.Liquid fertilizers exhibit an effective way of delivering the essential nutrients to plants at a specific time and in an appropriate concentration. These fertilizers are absorbed by plants through their leaf pores and roots.Moreover, liquid fertilizers are rich in growth hormones µnutrients, and are widely used for crops, such as maize. In addition, micronutrients are sprayed by foliar methods, especially iron and manganese, for many crops. Liquid fertilizers help in the rapid and early growth of seedlings. Fertilizers containing sodium, potassium, and phosphorous can dissolve quickly in water when applied, which eventually saves the application cost and allows the utilization of fertilizers. Moreover, the foliar method of application is employed when roots and soil are deficient in micronutrients. Furthermore, nitrogen-based liquid fertilizers are expected to account for a major share in the liquid fertilizer market.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fdf339ddf4e598cbaa3fe4f2d769e229 At present, the global liquid fertilizers market has witnessed numerous opportunities, due to rapid increase in the development of the agriculture industry in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In addition, population and income determine food consumption, and changes in income lead to a shift in diet patterns. Moreover, with rise in incomes, consumption patterns change from staple foods, such as cereals, to a higher-value product, such as meat, vegetables, and dairy. Furthermore, with the surge in food consumption, the need for crop yield increases, effectively leading to market growth. On-farm liquid fertilizer storage is expected to be a key liquid fertilizers market trend. Surge in the use of liquid fertilizers products, such as UAN, has encouraged farmers to store liquid fertilizers on the farm itself as the volatilizing transportation costs leave the farmers with lesser profits. The increase in farm operations further augments the need for liquid fertilizers and motivates farmers to reduce their dependence on delivery of fertilizers and increase storage capacity.Liquid fertilizers market demand has increased due to the development of precision farming methods, need for high-efficiency organic fertilizers, and rise in adoption of sustainable practices. This gives numerous opportunities to the key players in the global liquid fertilizers market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2250 Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and North America.The key market players analyzed in the global liquid fertilizers industry report include Agrium Incorporated, AgroLiquid, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Compo Expert GmbH, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF), Yara International ASA, Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), and Kugler Company.Trending Reports:Biological Organic Fertilizer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biological-organic-fertilizer-market-A44156 Commercial Seaweeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-seaweeds-market Silicon Fertilizer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silicon-fertilizer-market Compound fertilizer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/compound-fertilizer-market Humic Acid Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/humic-acid-water-soluble-fertilizers-market Nitro Compound fertilizers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nitro-compound-fertilizers-market

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