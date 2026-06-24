VoltDispatch24 Launches Nationwide Marketplace Connecting Homeowners With Local Electrical Professionals

VoltDispatch24 — 24/7 nationwide electrician referral network

A free, 24/7 nationwide service connecting U.S. homeowners in all 50 states with independent, licensed local electricians, answered by a real person.

When your home loses power at 11 p.m., you want a real person and a qualified local electrician, not a voicemail. We connect you with a vetted local pro anywhere in the country, any hour.” — a VoltDispatch24 spokesperson

NATIONWIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoltDispatch24 https://voltdispatch24.com ) today announced the nationwide launch of its electrical referral marketplace — a free, 24/7 service that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed electrical professionals across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The platform answers every call with a real person, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and routes each homeowner to the closest available vetted professional serving their ZIP code.VoltDispatch24 is not an electrical company. Instead, it operates as a referral marketplace: when a homeowner calls (844) 480-6005 or visits voltdispatch24.com, a live agent identifies the problem, captures the ZIP code and urgency, and connects the homeowner directly with a screened local professional. The local pro handles the diagnostic, provides a written estimate, and performs the work. The service is free for homeowners, who pay the local professional directly — never VoltDispatch24."When your home loses power or you smell something burning behind an outlet at 11 p.m., you don't want a voicemail — you want a real person and a qualified local electrician," said a VoltDispatch24 spokesperson. "We built VoltDispatch24 so homeowners anywhere in the country can reach a real person and get matched with a vetted local pro in minutes, any hour of the day, without spending the night searching."The network covers the full range of residential electrical services, including emergency electrical repair, electrical panel upgrades and replacement, wiring and rewiring, outlet and switch repair, lighting installation, recessed lighting, ceiling fan installation, EV charger installation, whole-home generator installation, surge protection, circuit breaker repair, GFCI installation, electrical inspections, smart home and low-voltage wiring, and outdoor and landscape lighting.The locally licensed electrical professionals in the network install and service equipment from the industry's leading brands, including Square D, Eaton, Siemens, GE, Leviton, Lutron, Generac, Kohler, Tesla, ChargePoint, Schneider Electric, Cutler-Hammer, Murray, Bryant, and Legrand.Homeowners commonly turn to VoltDispatch24 for problems that cannot wait: breakers that keep tripping, dead outlets, flickering lights, a burning smell from an outlet or panel, a breaker panel that is warm to the touch, a GFCI that will not reset, sparking outlets, and losing power to part of the home.Every professional in the network is independent and locally licensed where required, carries insurance, and is reviewed for quality and reliability; professionals who underperform are removed from the network.VoltDispatch24 serves homeowners nationwide — in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — from major metropolitan areas including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Seattle, Miami, Minneapolis, Detroit, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland, and St. Louis, as well as the thousands of suburban and rural communities where finding an available licensed electrician can be difficult.Homeowners can reach VoltDispatch24 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all U.S. federal holidays. The toll-free line at (844) 480-6005 is answered by a real person — never an automated menu or voicemail. Homeowners can also request a callback online at https://voltdispatch24.com About VoltDispatch24VoltDispatch24 is a nationwide referral marketplace that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed electrical professionals. Operating 24/7 including all major U.S. holidays, VoltDispatch24 matches each homeowner with a vetted local professional serving their area across all 50 states. The service is free for homeowners. VoltDispatch24 is operated by voxcalls LLC, with a mailing address at 276 5th Avenue, Suite 704 # 3164, New York, NY 10001. Learn more at https://voltdispatch24.com

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