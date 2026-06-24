Latest E-Fueling Authorization Market Research By The Business Research Company Highlights Industry Trends And Forecasts

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's E-Fueling Authorization Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The e-fueling authorization market is experiencing rapid expansion as airports and logistics industries adopt advanced digital solutions for fuel management. With modernization efforts and increasing automation, the market is set to grow significantly in the coming years. Here is a detailed look at the market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional outlook shaping this dynamic sector.

Overview of the E-Fueling Authorization Market Size and Growth Potential

The e-fueling authorization market has seen substantial growth recently and is forecasted to continue on this trajectory. Market value is projected to increase from $1.14 billion in 2025 to $1.3 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 13.9%. This historical growth has been driven by ongoing modernization in airport fueling infrastructure, a heightened need for secure fuel transaction management, widespread adoption of automated airport operations, growth in commercial aviation, and efforts to minimize errors in manual fueling authorization processes.

Download a free sample of the e-fueling authorization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15126981&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand rapidly, reaching $2.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.2%. This forecasted surge is attributed to the wider implementation of cloud-based fueling authorization platforms, growing investments in smart airport infrastructure, increased demand for real-time fuel data analytics, expansion of digital fleet and fuel management systems, and stricter regulatory requirements for aviation fueling safety and compliance. Key emerging trends include adoption of real-time fuel transaction monitoring, automated aircraft fueling authorization workflows, cloud-based fuel approval and tracking solutions, biometric and smart card authentication for secure fueling, and integrated airport fuel management and compliance systems.

What E-Fueling Authorization Means in Aviation Operations

E-fueling authorization is a digital tool that automates the management and verification of fueling requests and approvals for aircraft. It ensures that fueling activities are accurate, secure, and compliant with operational standards. The system enables real-time tracking of fuel transactions, reduces human errors, and streamlines communication between fueling teams and airport management. By integrating with broader airport monitoring and management systems, e-fueling authorization improves efficiency, accountability, and safety during aircraft refueling.

View the full e-fueling authorization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-fueling-authorization-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Factor Driving Growth: Combating Fuel Theft and Fraud

A critical element propelling the e-fueling authorization market is the rising need to prevent fuel theft and fraud. These requirements involve ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to fuel and that every transaction is properly authenticated, monitored, and recorded to avoid misuse and financial losses. The increase in fuel theft incidents across fuel retail, logistics, and energy sectors has heightened demand for secure fuel management systems. E-fueling authorization helps address these challenges by providing secure authentication, transaction approvals, and real-time monitoring of fuel dispensing operations, thereby tightening control and boosting accountability. For example, data from the Royal Automobile Club Foundation revealed that fuel theft cases in the UK surged to 66,378 between February and April 2025, up from 44,631 during the same period in 2024, underscoring the urgency of these preventive measures.

Logistics Industry Growth Fuels Demand for E-Fueling Authorization

The expanding logistics sector is another major driver behind the growth of the e-fueling authorization market. This industry, which involves the efficient planning and coordination of goods transportation, is booming due to rapid e-commerce growth. Consumer demand for fast and reliable delivery solutions is pushing logistics companies to optimize fleet fuel management. E-fueling authorization supports this by enabling real-time validation of fuel transactions against vehicle identity, location, and usage data, preventing fuel fraud and ensuring accuracy in fuel expense tracking relative to operations. For instance, CBRE Group Inc. reported in January 2026 that the UK logistics market sustained strong momentum in 2025, with leasing volumes up by 22% year-over-year and net absorption reaching 11.4 million square feet, highlighting the sector’s rapid expansion and the associated need for efficient fuel management systems.

North America Leads the E-Fueling Authorization Market with Asia-Pacific Growing Fastest

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global e-fueling authorization market due to its advanced aviation infrastructure and early adoption of digital fueling solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing commercial aviation activities, infrastructure upgrades, and growing regulatory emphasis on fueling safety. The market analysis covers key geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of regional market trends and growth prospects.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.