Sales Roles Are the No. 1 Driver of U.S. Companies Hiring in Latin America, Hire With Near Data Shows

Sales roles account for 22% of incoming demand, and SDR/BDR roles remain the most-filled positions across nearshore placements for the second year running.

We've seen companies go from hiring sales reps in Latin America as a cost-saving experiment to the default way they build their teams.” — Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting firm that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America across all departments and industries, reports that sales roles remain the single largest driver of nearshore hiring demand. Over the past year, sales positions have accounted for 22% of all companies that approach the firm, making them the most common reason U.S. businesses look south to hire sales talent in Latin America.

The trend holds across the company's placement data. Hire With Near's annual State of LatAm Hiring Report shows that sales development representative (SDR) and business development representative (BDR) roles have been the most-filled positions in Latin America for two years running, outpacing engineering, finance, and operations hires.

The performance data points to why companies keep expanding their teams. One Hire With Near client ramped its Latin America sales reps in two months, compared with a six-month U.S. industry standard, and saw attrition fall to 20% from a 70% domestic baseline. Ten SDRs on the team contributed $20 million in annual recurring revenue. The company has grown its nearshore sales team from a single test hire to 18 people, and they are still hiring additional team members across their entire organization.

While lower salaries is often the primary reason why US companies hire in Latin America, the firm's data suggests switching from offshore hiring in Asia is also a big driver, accounting for 30% of demand.

U.S. companies save roughly $35,000 to $64,000 per sales hire, up to 70% versus comparable U.S. salaries. However, Latin America's overlap with U.S. time zones is what wins over the savings that can be had by hiring offshore countries like India or the Philippines. Sales reps can run prospect calls and collaborate with their teams without having to work the overnight shifts common with other offshore regions (that often lead to burnout and high turnover).

Companies working with Hire With Near hire for roles in three weeks on average rather than the three to six months typical of U.S. sales hiring, then keeping those hires longer. Colombia leads as the top nearshore market for sales talent, followed by Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Honduras.

"Companies come to us because they need to build pipeline quickly, and they can't find or afford enough sales talent at home," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "Latin America gives them experienced reps in their own time zone who can get on the phone with prospects on day one. The savings matter, but what keeps clients expanding their teams is the quality of the people we find them and how fast they ramp."

More detail on hiring SDRs and BDRs in Latin America, including role-by-role salary comparisons, is available at:

https://www.hirewithnear.com/blog/hiring-sdrs-and-bdrs-in-latin-america

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 950 companies, like Jersey Mike's, Expensify, and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate, a 4.9 G2 rating, 80% retention rate beyond two years, and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, the firm handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in three to five days, and most companies hire in under three weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com

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