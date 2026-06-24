Sunshine Outdoor Showcases Its 2026 Camping, Beach and Garden Furniture Collections at SPOGA+GAFA in Cologne

Sunshine Outdoor-SPOGA GAFA 2026 Camping Garden Furniture Invitation Sunshine Outdoor-Folding Recliner Moon Chairs Sunshine Outdoor-Collapsible Camping Wagon Off Road Wheels Reclining Chairs Sunshine Outdoor-Garden Furniture Rope Lounge Dining Sets Cologne Booth Sunshine Outdoor Camping Folding Chair Collection Display SPOGA GAFA 2026

COLOGNE, KOELNMESSE, GERMANY, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Outdoor, a manufacturer of camping, beach and garden furniture, is presenting its 2026 collections at SPOGA+GAFA, the world's leading trade fair for garden lifestyle and outdoor living. The fair runs June 22–24 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, where Sunshine is welcoming buyers at Hall 11.2, Stand H030G.

For Sunshine, SPOGA+GAFA is more than a showcase — it is a direct line into the European market and the wider global outdoor-sourcing community. The company has brought together its teams from China, the United States and France at the stand to meet retailers, distributors and procurement leaders from across the continent and beyond.

A cross-category outdoor range built for retail scale

This year's display spans Sunshine's CAMPING, BEACH and outdoor furniture series. Among the highlights is a fully collapsible folding camping wagon fitted with off-road wheels engineered to handle rough and uneven terrain, alongside a line of aluminum-frame recliners and motorhome-style chairs upholstered in breathable performance fabrics. Across the range, the emphasis is on quick-release, fold-flat construction — pieces that open and pack down in seconds — paired with international certification and rigorous quality control. The result is a portfolio designed to balance everyday comfort with the durability that outdoor life demands.

Strong opening-day momentum

Foot traffic was high from the first hours of the fair. Sunshine's team reported a steady flow of conversations with buyers from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy, covering everything from materials and craftsmanship to real-world use cases, custom-design requirements and delivery timelines. A number of visitors moved straight from hands-on product trials into discussing order details at the stand.

"SPOGA+GAFA brings the people who shape outdoor living worldwide into one room, and that is exactly where we want to be," said a spokesperson for Sunshine Outdoor. "Our goal at this show is straightforward: to listen closely to what buyers need, and to turn those conversations into products that help more people enjoy their time outdoors."

More than two decades of outdoor manufacturing

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Zhejiang, Sunshine has spent over twenty years supplying certified outdoor furniture to retail and hospitality buyers around the world. The company operates manufacturing in both China and Vietnam, employs a workforce of more than 1,300, and supplies upwards of 50 global brands and retailers. Its production is backed by an in-house, internationally accredited testing center and certifications including BSCI, FSC, GRS and ISO, with products tested to EN581 standards for outdoor furniture performance and safety.

Sunshine builds under its own brands — including Sunshine, SUNLN, Sunnyfeel and Outdoor Spectator — and develops private-label and OEM/ODM programs for clients worldwide, supported by regional offices in Shanghai, the United States and Germany.

Buyers, distributors and outdoor-living enthusiasts attending SPOGA+GAFA 2026 are invited to visit Sunshine at Hall 11.2, Stand H030G through June 24.

About Sunshine Outdoor

Zhejiang Sunshine Leisure Products Co., Ltd. (Sunshine Outdoor) is a B2B OEM/ODM manufacturer of camping, beach and garden furniture, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Zhejiang, China. With production sites in China and Vietnam, an internationally accredited testing laboratory, and a portfolio spanning camping chairs and tables, beach furniture, and garden and outdoor furniture, the company serves retail, hospitality, campground and project buyers globally. Guided by its mission to "let everyone fully enjoy nature," Sunshine pairs large-scale manufacturing capability with R&D, compliance and customization support. Learn more at https://www.sunshine-outdoor.com.

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