Lingoda Wins EdTechX Award for Expanding Global Career Opportunities Through Language Learning

Lingoda EdTechX Language Learning Award

Global language learning leader recognized for setting the standard in live, teacher-led instruction and helping global professionals.

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingoda , a Berlin-based leading global online language platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of the EdTechX Language Learning Award 2026, presented by EdTechX as part of the ImpactX2050 Awards program.The award recognizes organizations that are shaping the future of learning and workforce development. Lingoda was selected for its role in helping professionals build the language skills, confidence, and cultural fluency needed to pursue international careers, relocate across borders, and succeed in an increasingly connected world.The EdTechX judging panel recognized Lingoda for setting the standard for live, teacher-led instruction at scale and for turning fluency into something far bigger: a passport to global careers for professionals worldwide.As international mobility, remote work, and cross-border collaboration continue to reshape how people live and work, language skills have become a critical driver of opportunity. Founded in 2013, Lingoda helps learners move beyond studying a language to actively using it in their professional and personal lives through live online classes led by certified teachers, structured learning pathways, guided practice, technology designed to support meaningful progress, and a curriculum aligned to internationally recognized CEFR standards. To date, Lingoda has helped hundreds of thousands of learners build practical language skills and now delivers more than one million classes annually through a network of over 2,500 certified teachers, supporting learners across more than 190 countries.“This recognition validates something we’ve believed for a long time: language learning isn’t the end goal, it’s an enabler of bigger ambitions,” said Adrian Evans, Vice President of Brand at Lingoda. “Whether someone is pursuing an international career, relocating to a new country, or building connections across cultures, language creates access to opportunities that might otherwise feel out of reach. At Lingoda, we’ve focused on combining expert teaching, structured learning, and intelligent technology to help people make meaningful progress toward those goals. That’s what this award celebrates.”The recognition follows a year of significant investment in Lingoda’s learning experience and brand evolution. Earlier this year, the company unveiled a new brand identity and enhanced product experience centered around helping learners achieve real-world outcomes through expert teaching, personalized guidance, and structured pathways to fluency.Lingoda continues to expand its learning ecosystem through innovations that connect live instruction, guided practice, and personalized progress tracking into a more cohesive learning journey. While technology plays an important role in supporting learners, the company remains committed to a human-first approach that keeps certified teachers, real conversation, and expert feedback at the center of the learning experience.About LingodaFounded in 2013, Lingoda is a Berlin-based online language school on a mission to empower global talent with the language, cultural, and technical skills for integration and success. Through certified teachers, live online classes, a structured curriculum, and guided practice, learners build real-world language skills to communicate with confidence. With more than one million classes taught annually and a network of over 2,500 certified teachers, Lingoda supports learners across more than 190 countries worldwide.

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