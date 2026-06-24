Metal Cutting Gas Market Expected to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rapid Urbanization and Industrial Expansion

Metal Cutting Gas Market Rising Demand

The acetylene segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapid rise in global population and accelerating urbanization have significantly boosted construction activities worldwide, increasing the demand for metal cutting gases used in cutting, welding, and fabricating steel structures. This growing demand continues to fuel the expansion of the global metal cutting gas market According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Metal Cutting Gas Market by Gas Type (Acetylene, Propylene, Natural Gas, Propane, Others) and End Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Metal & Metal Fabrication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31807 Key Growth Drivers:- The expansion of construction and infrastructure projects across both developed and emerging economies has substantially increased the utilization of metal cutting gases. These gases play a critical role in welding, cutting, and shaping steel components used in residential, commercial, and industrial construction.- In addition, rising demand for carbon steel and low-alloy steel processing across aerospace, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and metal fabrication sectors is creating lucrative growth opportunities for market participants. However, challenges such as the lack of technical expertise and the growing adoption of advanced high-end metal cutting machinery may restrain market growth during the forecast period.Acetylene Segment Leads the Market:- Based on gas type, the acetylene segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of total revenue. The segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% through 2031.- Acetylene remains the preferred choice for industrial metal cutting and welding applications due to its ability to generate the hottest flame among commercially available fuel gases, enabling superior cutting efficiency and performance.Metal & Metal Fabrication Segment Dominates End-Use Applications:- Among end-use industries, the metal and metal fabrication segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue. Growth in infrastructure development projects and increasing adoption of prefabricated construction components are driving demand within this segment.- Meanwhile, the aerospace sector is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, fueled by increasing aircraft manufacturing and maintenance activities.Asia-Pacific Remains the Fastest-Growing Regional Market:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global revenue share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance while recording the highest CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.- The growth is supported by expanding industrialization, robust infrastructure investments, and increasing manufacturing activities across countries such as India and China. Product innovations are also contributing to market expansion. For instance, Indian Oil Corporation Limited introduced Indane NANOCUT, an advanced LPG-based cutting gas designed to improve flame temperature, reduce oxygen consumption, minimize cylinder inventory requirements, and enhance operational efficiency for users.Leading Market Participants:-Key companies operating in the global metal cutting gas market include:- TotalEnergies SE- Hornet Cutting Systems- Ador Welding Limited- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited- LEVSTAL- Nissan Tanaka Corporation- Indian Oil Corporation Limited- HACO- Brothers GasAs industrial manufacturing, infrastructure development, and automotive production continue to expand globally, the metal cutting gas market is expected to witness steady growth over the next decade, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-cutting-gas-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.