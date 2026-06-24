EGLE grant will help clear way for $25 million investment, new jobs in Oak Park

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a $285,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to support a project that will transform three industrial properties into a $25 million office and warehouse facility for construction company Barton Malow. The site at 12990, 12992, and 13000 West 8 Mile Road in Oak Park was first developed in the 1940s and is contaminated from decades of industrial use, including tool and machine manufacturing, hardware and auto parts suppliers, equipment rental, and recycling operations.

The EGLE grant will offset the cost of demolishing one of the three buildings on the property, while the others will be refurbished. The grant will also pay for the treatment and disposal of contaminated groundwater encountered during construction and for the removal of an underground storage tank. To support the development, the city of Oak Park has also approved Tax Increment Financing (TIF) of up to $10.2 million. TIF allows the increase in property tax revenue on the finished project to go to the developer until it has recouped the cost of eligible activities including disposal of contaminated soil, additional demolition, and site preparation.

Barton Malow, which has been in Oak Park since 1961, plans to expand its operations with a 51,000-square-foot building with office and warehouse space. The redevelopment is expected to create 25 new jobs and supports the city’s goal of reinvesting in its industrial corridor. Construction is expected to be completed in summer of 2028.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2025, the EGLE Brownfield program provided more than $23 million in brownfield incentives to 76 projects in 52 Michigan communities. These projects are projected to create more than 440 housing units, 600 jobs, and result in more than $675 million in capital investment.