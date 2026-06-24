Statement from Chairman Aguilar on the Congressional Passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

June 23, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued the following statement after the House passed the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which now goes to President Trump’s desk for his signature:

“Having an affordable, reliable place to call home opens doors for hardworking Americans. Whether that’s growing a family, building a business, or becoming ingrained in a community, housing is a pathway to opportunity and to the American Dream. For far too long, that dream has been out of reach for too many.

“That’s why today I am proud to see Congress pass the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a commonsense, bipartisan bill that will help increase the supply of affordable housing, streamline the process of building more homes, and modernize outdated programs. America is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis and in California, we know this better than anyone. This bill will help create more pathways to homeownership and bring much-needed relief to renters.

“While there is still more work ahead, I’m proud to see Congress addressing this urgent problem with a real solution. I’m grateful for the leadership on both sides of the aisle and Capitol who made this possible and I look forward to seeing this bill swiftly signed into law so we can begin implementing these policies to help hardworking families.”

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