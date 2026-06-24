DHgate Launches First Offline Activation of Its 'From Good to GoodSphere' Brand Strategy in Los Angeles

DHgate Activates “From Good to GoodSphere” Brand Strategy in LA

The Creator Co-Creation Lab brought together nearly 50 creators, entrepreneurs and community builders to explore a new model of global commerce

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DHgate hosted the first offline activation of its new brand strategy, From Good to GoodSphere, in Los Angeles.Nearly 50 creators, designers, entrepreneurs and community builders gathered for the inaugural DHgate Creator Co-Creation Lab, an evening centered on the message:Real Creators. Real Stories. Real Collaboration.More than a networking event or platform presentation, the Los Angeles gathering marked the first in-person expression of DHgate’s broader brand evolution—from a cross-border transaction platform into a co-creation ecosystem connecting creators, communities, products and global supply-chain capabilities.Bringing “From Good to GoodSphere” to LifeFor more than two decades, DHgate has helped connect global buyers with Chinese suppliers and manufacturers. Today, as global commerce becomes more personalized, content-driven and community-led, DHgate is expanding the way it creates value.The From Good to GoodSphere strategy reflects this transformation.“Good” begins with people—their ideas, intentions, creativity and desire to create something meaningful.Those ideas can grow into “Goods”: products shaped through real needs, compelling stories and supply-chain capabilities.When creators, manufacturers, designers, entrepreneurs, service providers and communities continue to participate together, individual products can grow into a broader “GoodSphere”—an interconnected ecosystem built on trust, collaboration and shared long-term value.The Creator Co-Creation Lab in Los Angeles was designed to turn this strategic vision into a tangible experience.Instead of presenting creators with finished products and asking them to promote them, DHgate invited creators to enter the process earlier—to share their stories, identify the needs of their communities and explore how those insights could inspire products, brands and new business opportunities.Real CreatorsThe evening featured creators from different cultural backgrounds, industries, age groups and stages of their professional journeys.Ryan Tang, a creator and entrepreneur with a global audience, shared how growing up between China and the United States shaped his understanding of identity, belonging, confidence and self-expression.By turning his personal experiences into content that resonates across cultures, Ryan built a trusted relationship with his community. That journey also inspired the creation of his fragrance brand, XAV, developed in collaboration with the DHgate ecosystem.His story demonstrated an important part of DHgate’s evolving creator strategy: creators are not only channels for product promotion. Their experiences, values and understanding of their communities can become the foundation for meaningful products and brands.William Rossy, founder of Sprouht and host of its global interview platform, shared his transition from a successful banking career to a path focused on purpose, personal growth and human connection.Through conversations about happiness, choices and the meaning of a fulfilling life, William has built a community around questions that many people carry but do not always have the space to explore.His journey showed how authentic content can grow into community trust—and how that trust can open new opportunities for products, tools and experiences that respond to people’s deeper needs.Michele Baratta, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle creator for women over 50, brought another meaningful perspective to the conversation. Through her content, Michele challenges conventional ideas about aging and encourages women to express confidence, individuality and personal style at every stage of life.Her story highlighted the value of creators who understand their audiences not simply as followers or consumer segments, but as real communities with distinct experiences and aspirations.Real StoriesAt the heart of the evening was a shared belief: good products often begin with real stories.A creator’s experience with identity can inspire a fragrance. A personal journey of self-discovery can become a journal or a learning experience. A community’s desire for greater visibility and representation can lead to new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.This represents a shift from the traditional creator-commerce model.Instead of beginning with a finished product and asking a creator to generate exposure, the GoodSphere approach begins with the individual: who they are, what they care about and what their community genuinely needs.The story is no longer added after the product is made. It becomes part of the product’s origin.Real CollaborationCollaboration was both the theme of the event and the way it was delivered.DHgate teams worked closely across strategy, creator engagement, content development, community connection and on-site execution.By bringing together global commerce experience, creator resources, supply-chain capabilities and community insights, the team created a space where participants could engage not only in conversation, but in genuine co-creation.During the workshop sessions, creators and community builders discussed ideas related to product inspiration, content collaboration, brand development, supply-chain support and long-term community engagement.Participants were encouraged to begin with the needs of their own communities and to imagine how those needs could connect with product development, manufacturing capabilities and new forms of global collaboration.The conversations reflected a central idea behind DHgate’s brand strategy: the next stage of global commerce will not be created by one platform, one creator or one company alone.It will emerge when different participants enter the same ecosystem and create value together.From a Platform to a Co-Creation EcosystemThe Los Angeles event represented an important first step in making DHgate’s new brand direction visible and participatory.Traditionally, cross-border platforms have focused on connecting supply and demand and supporting transactions through product discovery, payment, logistics and fulfillment.Under the GoodSphere vision, DHgate is expanding this role.It aims to become a co-creation-driven business ecosystem where manufacturers, creators, designers, entrepreneurs, service providers and consumers can connect earlier and more deeply.Within this ecosystem, participants do more than complete a transaction. They can work together to identify needs, define products, create content, build trust, generate demand and develop new brands and business relationships.This evolution reflects wider changes in global commerce. Consumers are no longer searching only for products. They are also looking for meaning, identity, trust and a sense of connection to the people and stories behind what they buy.At the same time, small and medium-sized businesses need more than access to distribution. They need stronger product insight, storytelling capabilities, community relationships and brand-building support.By connecting creators and communities with China’s supply-chain capabilities, DHgate seeks to support a new path from:Idea to product.Story to content.Community to trust.And trust to long-term business value.The Beginning of a Global Co-Creation JourneyThe Los Angeles Creator Co-Creation Lab was the first offline milestone in a longer journey.Following the June gathering, the initiative will continue through deeper engagement with China’s supply-chain ecosystem in July and further expand at the Dunhuang gathering in September.These next stages will offer creators opportunities to move beyond conversation—to meet manufacturers, explore product ideas, understand supply-chain capabilities and participate in the development of new collaborations.From Los Angeles to China, the GoodSphere strategy is designed to connect different people, capabilities and communities through a shared process of creation.The first Creator Co-Creation Lab offered an early glimpse of what that future could look like: creators participating before the product is finished, communities helping shape what should be built and supply chains becoming part of a more open and collaborative creative process.Real Creators. Real Stories. Real Collaboration.This is the first step in DHgate’s journey From Good to GoodSphere.About DHgateFounded in 2004, DHgate is a global cross-border e-commerce platform connecting suppliers, entrepreneurs, buyers and business partners around the world. Building on more than two decades of experience in global commerce, DHgate is expanding toward a co-creation ecosystem that brings together supply chains, creators, communities and digital capabilities to support new forms of product development, brand building and international collaboration.

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