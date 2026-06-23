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Artists at the Center – Summer 2026

Join us as Artists at the Center continues with free performances by local artists this summer! Visitors to campus and the surrounding neighborhood benefit from surprising and delightful pop-up performances, with artistic genres including music, dance, theater, demonstrations, and multi-disciplinary work.

Summer Lineup:

  • Scope Screenings | Jun 30, 7:30pm | Mural Amphitheatre
  • Shelby Natasha | Jul 2, 6pm | Mural Amphitheatre
  • hi hi hi | Aug 13, 6:30pm | Mural Amphitheatre
  • notmilky | Aug 30, 1pm | Upper NW Courtyard
  • Path with Art | Sep 17, 6pm | Cornish Playhouse Courtyard
  • The Rhapsody Project | Sep 26, 2pm | Mural Amphitheatre

Artists At the Center is a multi-year collaboration between Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Center, with support from Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition. The project is made possible by a 10-year grant from Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken.

To learn more, click here!

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Artists at the Center – Summer 2026

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