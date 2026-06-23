Seattle saw 83k+ bike and scooter share rides Friday, a new record

There were more than 83,000 trips using shared bikes and scooters in Seattle Friday, a new daily trips record for the city.

At least one of those rides belonged to Marshawn Lynch! The former Seahawks player was spotted on a Lime Glider during the March to the Match event for Team USA’s World Cup match against Australia.

Lime, Seattle’s bike and scooter share vendor, has been giving away free helmets near Seattle Stadium (aka Lumen Field) as part their permit requirements. You can pick up a free helmet at select parking valet areas on match days (read more about matchday riding here) or at Seattle Customer Service Centers throughout the summer.

Read on to learn more about safe riding practices and to dive deeper into the numbers.

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Ridership data

The previous daily ridership record was earlier this year, when Seahawks fans took to the streets for the Super Bowl win parade. That was on February 11, which saw just shy of 60,000 trips. (59.3k to be exact.)

Between the FIFA match, a Mariners game, Juneteenth, and more—Friday was an especially busy day in Seattle. Bikes and scooters can be a practical way to get around, especially for short trips.

Former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch on a Lime Glider during the World Cup “March to the Match” event from the Seattle Waterfront to Seattle Stadium (aka Lumen Field) on June 19. Photo: Amy Abdelsayed, SDOT

RELATED: Riding bikes and scooters in Seattle: FIFA World Cup Guide | #WCSeattle

According to data the city receives from Lime, there were about:

83.6k total trips on Friday, June 19.

on Friday, June 19. The average distance of those trips was 1.6 miles .

. The average duration was 13.2 minutes.

The hours of 2 and 3 p.m. had the most trips, with about 7,000 rides each.

Standing scooters had the most rides with 46.7k, followed by seated scooters at 21.4k, and bikes at 15.5k.

The day with the most rides last year was Sunday, September 27, which had 58.7k trips.

Annual ridership is on the rise, too. 10.5 million trips were recorded in 2025, an increase of 60% compared to 2024. So far this year, January through May saw a 42% increase in ridership compared to the same period last year.

To improve safety and connectivity around the city, we’ve been adding miles of protected bike lanes and closing gaps in our city’s bike network. Visit seattle.gov/Bike for an interactive bike map and check out our recent bike and scooter guide post with a section featuring popular bike routes.

Explore more data on our bike and scooter share dashboard.

A simplified map of Seattle’s City Center Bike Network. You can find an interactive bike map of the whole city on seattle.gov/Bike. Graphic: SDOT

Safe riding basics

We want to remind everyone to ride safely. If you’re going to ride, please practice safe riding:

Ride in bike lanes or the street — not on sidewalks (Learn more about bike paths)

Park in designated corral or parking valet areas on match days (Learn more about parking)

Yield to people walking

Ride one person per device

Follow traffic signals

Keep both hands on the handlebars

Wear a helmet

Helmets are a proven safety measure that can help protect you in the event of a crash.

We’re giving away free helmets at select events, including the valet parking locations after matches (read more about valet parking) and at Seattle Customer Service Centers throughout the summer.

For more information on where to get a free helmet, check out seattle.gov/bikeshare.

Ride safe, Seattle. And go Team USA!

Somone holds a prop FIFA World Cup trophy during the March to the Match event on June 19, ahead of Team USA’s match against Australia. Photo: Amy Abdelsayed, SDOT

World Cup resources

Find more riding tips in our FIFA World Cup bike and scooter guide, including matchday riding (slow zones and valet), a map with best places to ride around Seattle, and more.

It’s part of our #WCSeattle series:

Also good to know:

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