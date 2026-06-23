New Seattle Parks and Recreation Annual Report Highlights 2025 Accomplishments 

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is excited to share our 2025 Annual Report, highlighting the achievements that reinforce our commitment to fostering healthy people, a thriving environment, and vibrant community. This report highlights how our initiatives and investments are making a meaningful difference across Seattle.

2025 marked an important milestone as the halfway point of the 2023–2028 Park District financial plan, known as “Cycle 2”. The tremendous progress completed in 2025 remained focused on delivering the commitments and outcomes established for this six-year cycle while also adapting to emerging needs and opportunities across Seattle’s park and recreation system.

Here are some of the year’s most impactful accomplishments:

Health and Wellness Initiatives

Swim Seattle provided 31,720 free swim lessons including instruction for 1,825 scholarship-qualified youth, addressing racial disparities in water safety skills.

Summer Food and Fitness programming provided 9,635 free meals to youth.

Recreation Programming reached nearly 17,000 participants through the “Rec’N the Streets” program, delivering mobile recreation to underserved areas.

Specialized Programs supported 1,860 hours of programming for individuals with disabilities and their families, offering inclusive activities that foster connection and joy

Green Infrastructure and Environmental Impact

Urban Forest Restoration: 22 acres of Seattle’s urban forest for a 20-year total of 2,052 acres in restoration by the Green Seattle Partnership.

Trail Maintenance: Over 13 miles of trail maintenance was completed including cutting back brush, resurfacing and repairing hazards in Seattle’s natural areas.

Facility Decarbonization Efforts: SPR is advancing its carbon reduction goals by prioritizing heat pump installations and streamlining projects through an innovative procurement method, with multiple community centers set for completion by 2028.

Youth and Community Programs

The Seattle Mentors Initiative paired 200+ youth with 30+ mentors, providing career guidance and emotional support. 98% of participants reported greater confidence.

Teen Life Centers expanded their reach, engaging thousands of teens through programs like cooking classes, homework help, and leadership development workshops.

Seattle’s Park Rangers now work citywide, focusing on public education, event support, and ensuring safe, accessible parks for everyone.

Building for the Future

New Land-Bank Parks Open to the Public. Two new parks opened in April 2025, created from land-bank sites SPR acquired years ago to close gaps in park access. South Park Plaza, a 0.83-acre space along the South Park River Walk, opened with a play area, a large plaza, seating, lighting, and design elements shaped by engagement with Indigenous communities and local organizations. Cheryl Chow Park, a 1.2-acre site in the heart of Rainier Valley, honors the legacy of the former Seattle City Council member and offers a multigenerational, multicultural gathering space reflecting one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the country.

Groundbreaking at Smith Cove Park. In September 2025, on the northern shore of Elliott Bay, SPR broke ground on the first phase of Smith Cove Park, a long-standing community priority. Phase I includes a new athletic field, an off-leash area, paths, benches, and bioretention facilities. Construction is expected to continue through summer, with a partial opening anticipated later in 2026.

Capital Delivery and Restroom Improvements. SPR completed 56 capital projects in 2025, advancing investments across athletic fields, buildings, infrastructure, and new park development. As part of our commitment to keeping facilities open and accessible year-round, we weatherized 10 additional restrooms, bringing the total to 103 of our 129 restrooms able to remain open in all seasons.

The 2025 Annual Report illustrates SPR’s commitment to transforming vision into action. From inclusive programs to environmental restoration, our efforts continue to shape a greener, healthier, and happier Seattle.