Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,142 in the last 365 days.

Grand Opening Celebration For Georgetown Off-Leash Area

Seattle Parks and Recreation and our City partners at Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle City Light, and community partners invite you to celebrate the new Georgetown Flume Off-Leash Area(OLA). The event additionally celebrates the section of trail for the Georgetown to South Park Connection that is adjacent to the OLA. Please join us on Saturday, June 27 from 11 am to 1 pm. at 1035 S Myrtle St to celebrate and help us cut the ribbon on this new community park.

There will be a group dog walk starting at 10:30 am from Ruby Chow Park, 6265 Stanley Ave S, to the new OLA. 

For more information about the project please Georgetown Off-Leash Area Development – Parks | seattle.gov visit or to learn about other off-leash areas in Seattle, please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/dog-off-leash-areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grand Opening Celebration For Georgetown Off-Leash Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.