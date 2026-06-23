Grand Opening Celebration For Georgetown Off-Leash Area

Seattle Parks and Recreation and our City partners at Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle City Light, and community partners invite you to celebrate the new Georgetown Flume Off-Leash Area(OLA). The event additionally celebrates the section of trail for the Georgetown to South Park Connection that is adjacent to the OLA. Please join us on Saturday, June 27 from 11 am to 1 pm. at 1035 S Myrtle St to celebrate and help us cut the ribbon on this new community park.

There will be a group dog walk starting at 10:30 am from Ruby Chow Park, 6265 Stanley Ave S, to the new OLA.

For more information about the project please Georgetown Off-Leash Area Development – Parks | seattle.gov visit or to learn about other off-leash areas in Seattle, please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/dog-off-leash-areas.