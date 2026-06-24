Patient rescued from Lake Washington in the Mount Baker Neighborhood

SEATTLE – At 3:43 p.m., Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received calls reporting a swimmer had not resurfaced after jumping into the water from a dock in the 2300 block of Lake Washington Blvd. S.

Engine 6 arrived first on scene and began work to locate the swimmer. Firefighters spoke to witnesses who described where the patient entered the water, giving the rescue swimmers an approximate location to begin the search.

A rescue swimmer from Ladder 3 entered the water and found the patient in less than two minutes. The patient was brought to shore where paramedics immediately began life-saving measures.

The patient, an approximately 17-year-old male, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition by Medic 28, with assistance from Engine 6 and the Medical Services Officer.

In total, four engines, three ladder trucks, Rescue Company 1, two Rescue Watercrafts, a medic unit, two Battalion Chiefs, the Safety Chief, and the Medical Services Officer responded to the incident.

Water safety tips:

Know the water: Always check the water conditions before swimming, boating or joining in any water activities. Check the water temperature and ease yourself in.

Know your limits: Learn to float, tread water and swim; swim in lifeguarded areas; always watch children closely when they are in or near any type of water; do not swim during or after drinking alcohol.

Wear a life jacket.



If you witness someone go underwater and not resurface:

Don’t wait – call 911 immediately to get help right away.

Stay in your exact location and find an object across the water from where the person went under (house, large tree, etc.). All witnesses should do this – it’s called triangulation.

Wave at firefighters or police officers when they arrive on scene to get their attention.

Provide any info about the person – hair color, what they were wearing, etc.

Don’t interfere with the response. Provide the information and then let first responders get to work.

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