Outdoor Decor Market Share Projected to Reach USD 117.7 Billion by 2032 at 3.5% CAGR

Outdoor Decor Market - amr - CG

Outdoor Decor Market (2022 - 2032) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, by End-User, by Distribution Channel and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoor decor market size was valued at $83 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $117.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032.Outdoor decor market is driven by rise in availability of sustainable and eco-friendly design, increased concept of indoor-outdoor living spaces and consumer shift towards colorful and aesthetic outdoor décor.Social media sites like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook have grown to be significant influencers in determining customer preferences and generating concepts for outdoor designs. Users from all over the world submit eye-catching pictures and tips for outdoor décor, exhibiting their exquisitely styled outdoor areas.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A196416 The growth of the outdoor decor industry is majorly driven by many factors. Market expansion for outdoor decor is significantly fueled by its increased demand in residential sector. Moreover, consumers are increasingly interested in products made from recycled or renewable materials, as well as those designed with minimal environmental impact in mind, owing to the growth in emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor décor. Eco-conscious decor items, such as reclaimed wood furniture, solar-powered lighting, and planters made from recycled materials, have gained popularity. In addition, consumers are investing in outdoor decor elements that create cozy and functional living areas, such as outdoor rugs, weather-resistant seating, and weatherproof lighting.The outdoor decor is an aesthetic and functional approach to enhance the appearance and atmosphere of outdoor spaces of both residential and non-residential areas. The outdoor decor items vary from each other in terms of style and purpose but eventually serve to personalize outdoor spaces, by making them inviting and comfortable. It includes items such as outdoor furniture, lightings, pot, planters and rugs along with others. Moreover, many outdoor decor items are designed to withstand the elements, which makes it low-maintenance, comfortable and enjoyable. Thus, the outdoor decor increases the overall well being and value of a property.As per the outdoor decor market analysis, the outdoor decor market is analyzed on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into furniture, flower pots & planters, rugs & cushions, lighting, patio umbrellas and shade structures, water features, and others. The furniture segment dominated the outdoor decor market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bdedc59db14b4c16e685fb2c0a626498 Consumers are using furniture frequently owing to increased disposable income and the influence of western society. Moreover, consumers are able to spend more on outdoor furniture items according to their increased purchasing power. Market players have launched outdoor furniture with fresh designs and styles in response to consumer need and desire. In addition, purchasers have prioritized criteria such as durability, style, and design in the selection of furniture. According to studies, aluminum, wicker, plastic, and wood are the best materials to use for constructing outdoor furniture.As the aforementioned materials are able withstand tough environments, end customers have increasingly drawn to them. In addition, the real estate sector's growth is anticipated to present a profitable chance for the outdoor decor market's furniture demand to increase.As per the outdoor decor market forecast, on the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into residential and non-residential. The residential segment dominated the outdoor decor market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The products of outdoor decor are the most demanded product if the decor items are considered. Consumers are able to furnish their homes in accordance with their tastes. This is possible due to abundance of decor objects in all shapes, sizes, and designs.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A196416 Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global outdoor decor industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing growth owing to the rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income in Asian countries like China, Vietnam, and India. The growing middle class in China has made it the industry leader in terms of revenue for outdoor decor. Furthermore, the way people's lives are changing in Asia has an impact on consumer trends. The main purchases made by young families are furniture and carpets. Customers in the area choose to buy outdoor decor products from specialty shops and department stores. Online shopping is becoming popular in the area, which is contributing significantly to the expansion of the market.Leading Market Players: -Elho B.V.Net Retailers, LLCFrontgateThe Home Depot, Inc.Inter IKEA Holding B.V.RensonKimball International Inc.Walmart IncAshley Furniture Industries, LLCWayfair IncTrending Reports:Sustainable Home Decor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-home-d%C3%A9cor-market-A16902 U.S. Home Decor Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-home-decor-market-A06775 Home Decor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-decor-furnishing-market

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