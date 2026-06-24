Sendoso Unlocks the Power of Personalized Gifting and Direct Mail to Enterprise AI Agents with MCP

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Sendoso launches MCP beta, giving AI agents the ability to send personalized gifts and direct mail for the first time. Available June 24, 2026.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with Demandbase, UserGems, Gong, Outreach, and Warmly, Sendoso MCP creates the first complete signal-to-send-to-followup revenue workflow — available in beta June 24, 2026Sendoso, the leading gifting and direct mail platform for revenue teams, today announced the beta launch of Sendoso’s MCP — the first enterprise-ready Model Context Protocol giving AI agents the ability to take action in the physical world. For the first time, AI agents used by marketing, sales, and customer success teams, can complete the full buyer engagement loop: identify who to reach and when, understand what they care about, send a personalized gift or direct mail, and trigger a follow-up the moment delivery happens — all without a human switching tools.The launch includes founding integration partners Demandbase, UserGems, Gong, Outreach, Clay,and Warmly. Together, these integrations create the first fully agentic, end-to-end revenue workflow that spans from intent signal to physical send to automated follow-up — operating inside the AI clients and GTM tools revenue teams already use today.AI OUTPUTS IN THE PHYSICAL WORLDRevenue teams have spent three years embedding AI into their workflows. Agents research prospects, surface intent signals, draft sequences, summarize calls, and recommend what to do next. What no AI tool could do until now was put something in someone's hands.That gap matters. As automated engagement scales, real-world touchpoints become more essential to cut through the digital fatigue. Gifting campaigns consistently deliver meeting-to-opportunity rates that email and digital ads cannot approach. The problem has never been whether to send, or how to automate sending. The problem has been the time and resources required to construct, maintain, and scale numerous signal heavy workflows to send what matters at the right moment to the right person. Sendoso's MCP removes that friction entirely. When an agent identifies the right moment to act, an intent spike, a job change, a stalled deal, a champion who just mentioned something personal on a call, it can now recommend and execute the send directly, with no tool-switching and no gap between insight and action.Suzzette Giron, ABM Strategist at Invoca, has run direct mail programs with Sendoso for six years and is among the first customers to test the MCP integration:“The follow-up the moment after the gift lands is our highest-converting touchpoint — and for years, it has been our most manual one. Right now, we are manually notifying SDRs every single time a redemption or delivery happens. With Sendoso MCP, that entire workflow can be handled by our AI agents. The second the engagement happens, the agent notifies the rep, sequences the follow-up, and drops them into the right cadence automatically — without anyone having to log into Sendoso. We are just starting to test it and I honestly don't know what the limit is. I'm not sure there is one.”— Suzzette Giron, ABM Sr Manager, InvocaMULTIPLE INTELLIGENCE LAYERS. ONE COMPLETE WORKFLOW.Sendoso's MCP is built to operate across the existing architecture of a modern revenue team's AI stack. Built to fit into any AI Client, the Sendoso MCP opens the door to orchestrate the perfect symphony of intent signals, revenue intelligence, recipient intelligence, and outreach to let companies create their preferred brand experience and prove the impact.“Marketing leaders have automated sending workflows through Sendoso for years, but workflow tools can only be reactive to a trigger. There's a lack of context for what to send and why it's a good match. Sendoso MCP gives your AI agents the full picture to pick a personalized gift: who the person is, what they care about, what your team already knows about them, and the ability to act on that with a physical send without anyone switching tools. The gap between a triggered workflow and a genuinely personalized moment is exactly what this closes.” - Cody Farmer VP of Product, SendosoWith the introduction of Sendoso's MCP, Sendoso is unlocking the ability to create countless thoughtful gifting workflows, with the level of personalization and scale that was once unobtainable. With over 50+ native integrations across GTM, Automation, and HR tools, and partnerships, Sendoso is continuing to grow its ecosystem to democratize access to gifting and direct mail workflows, with the tools in their customer’s current and future tech stacks.SIGNALS & INTENT - Knowing Who to Reach and WhenDemandbase contributes end-to-end ABM intelligence across complex enterprise accounts — intent signals, account engagement scoring, buying committee identification, and pipeline stage. When account intent surges in Demandbase, an AI agent can now act on that signal immediately with a physical send, not just another email into a crowded inbox."Demandbase tells you when an account is ready—who's in the buying committee, what signals are spiking, and where they are in their buying journey. What we couldn't do until now was take that intelligence and put something physical in front of the right person at exactly the right moment. That's what connecting to Sendoso MCP delivers." – David Fiori, Sr. Manager, Technology Partnerships, DemandbaseWarmly rounds out the ecosystem, providing real-time visitor and account intelligence that surfaces send moments as engagement signals fire — so agents can act in the moment of highest intent, not after the window has passed.RECIPIENT INTELLIGENCE - What Recipients Think, Care About, and Actually WantGong provides the conversational layer. Through the Gong MCP, AI agents can access call recordings, deal sentiment, and interaction history to understand not just that a contact exists — but what they've shared, what they worry about, and what matters to them personally. Combined with Sendoso's gift discovery tools, an agent can match a send to something a prospect mentioned in passing on a call months ago, not just their job title.SIGNALS & ORCHESTRATION - From Signal to Send-Ready, in a Single WorkflowUserGems is the AI command center for outbound and ABM. It reads every signal together — contact-level intent, website visits, job changes, funding, fit, buying stages and more. With Sendoso's MCP, an AI agent can turn any signal worth acting on into a personalized send, going from signal to human connections in seconds."Every GTM team is drowning in signals and starving for action. The hard part is judging which ones matter and doing something human about them fast enough to count. That's what this unlocks: UserGems makes the call, Sendoso makes it personal, enabling our teams to cut through the noise consistently and efficiently." - Trinity Nguyen, CMO, UsergemsENRICHMENT & ORCHESTRATION - From Signal to Enrichment to Execution, in a Single WorkflowClay is the enrichment layer between signal and send. When a contact surfaces from any source in the stack, Clay processes them across 150+ data providers: firmographics, tech stack, ICP scoring, verified contact data and more. Claygents, Clay's AI agents, route the insights directly through Sendoso's MCP server for a personalized gift send, all inside the same automated workflow.OUTBOUND EXECUTION - Acting on the Signal at the Right MomentSendoso and Outreach form the execution layer. When signals align and context is gathered, AI agents — like Claude, ChatGPT, or Gem-E — can execute a send directly through Sendoso MCP.The moment delivery happens, revenue orchestration platforms like Outreach's agentic platform automatically sequences the follow-up across the full deal cycle, so the rep is already in motion before they've had to do a thing."Revenue execution isn't just an outbound motion - it spans every team touching the customer lifecycle. Sendoso's MCP integration puts physical gifting into that full workflow: a send triggered by real buyer context, with Outreach's agentic AI platform coordinating follow-through across sales, customer success, and beyond. When the right signal fires the right action, the whole revenue team moves faster." – Fabrice Buron, VP of Revenue Operations & Strategic Alliances, OutreachTHE RESULT: Revenue teams and individual contributors can now create a true end-to-end engagement workflow — the right thing, to the right person, at the right time — entirely within the AI tools they already use, without opening a single new tab.Sendoso MCP is available in request-based beta beginning June 24, 2026. Customers can request access at sendoso.com/platform/features/mcp. Access will be approved on a rolling basis.ABOUT SENDOSOSendoso is the leading gifting and direct mail platform trusted by revenue teams at the world's top B2B companies. Sendoso enables marketing, sales, and customer success teams to send the right thing, to the right person, at the right time — fully integrated with the modern GTM stack and backed by the only fulfillment center built exclusively for gifting and direct mail. Learn more at sendoso.com.ABOUT DEMANDBASEDemandbase is the definitive pipeline engine for AI GTM teams. It continuously evaluates what is driving pipeline and helps B2B teams scale what works. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to align their go-to-market motion, reduce wasted spend, and drive revenue outcomes from one secure, unified platform. For more information, visit demandbase.com.ABOUT USERGEMSUserGems is the AI command center for go-to-market teams. Powered by best-in-class contact data and signals, its AI agents automatically surface high-intent buyers, prioritize them, and deploy personalized outbound and ABM to drive more pipeline. UserGems has generated $4.5 billion in pipeline and over $1 billion in closed-won revenue for customers like Hubspot, Docebo, Crowdstrike, SAP, and more. For more information, visit usergems.com.ABOUT GONGGong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. For more information, visit gong.io.ABOUT OUTREACHOutreach, founded in 2014, is the only complete agentic AI platform for revenue teams. Outreach infuses agentic AI, conversation intelligence, and assistive AI to power hundreds of use cases across revenue motions. From new logo prospecting to expansions, deal acceleration, driving retention, and forecasting, Outreach AI automates workflows and frees sellers to focus on more strategic conversations and actions. Revenue leaders benefit from connected account visibility, performance insights, and higher forecasting accuracy across every GTM team. World leading enterprise organizations use Outreach to power their revenue teams, including Databricks, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon to name a few. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.ai ABOUT WARMLYWarmly is the signal layer for AI revenue agents in B2B GTM. The platform combines the most accurate first-party intent — person-level website visitor identification, product usage, and CRM activity — with the broadest third-party intent set on the market, including funding rounds, hiring spikes, leadership changes, G2 reviews, SEC filings, news mentions, and LinkedIn engagement. Two out-of-the-box AI agents ship pre-tuned to every customer's ICP and revenue motion: the Inbound Agent converts website traffic into pipeline, and the TAM Agent orchestrates outbound across email, LinkedIn, and ads. Available via MCP and REST API. Learn more at warmly.ai.ABOUT CLAYClay is a GTM data platform that gives revenue teams access to 150+ enrichment providers, AI agents, and automated workflow orchestration in one place. More than 500,000 GTM teams use Clay to source and enrich ICP contacts, qualify prospects, and trigger outbound action directly from enriched data. For more information, visit clay.com.

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