A' Fashion Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards

A' Fashion Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from fashion designers, brands and apparel professionals worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards. The A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards are open for entries by Fashion Designers , Apparel Designers, Garment Designers, Textile Designers, Fashion Brands, Couturiers, Fashion Houses, Stylists, Tailors, Outfitters, Garment Manufacturers, Costume Designers, Accessory Designers, Fashion Illustrators, Fashion Consultants, Fashion Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Fashion Designers, Apparel Designers, Garment Designers, Textile Designers, Fashion Brands, Couturiers, Fashion Houses, Stylists, Tailors, Outfitters, Garment Manufacturers, Costume Designers, Accessory Designers, Fashion Illustrators, Fashion Consultants, Fashion Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Fashion Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Fashion Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in fashion, apparel and garment design, the A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through creativity, cultural expression and responsible design. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting collections and garments that combine innovation, craftsmanship and aesthetic value, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging fashion professionals to create products that generate positive cultural, social and commercial impact.Fashion Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards will be granted thehighly coveted international A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Fashion Awards.The following are some notable example projects that could be submitted to A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards : Contemporary Runway Collections, Dresses, Suits, Skirts, Outerwear, Jackets, Apparel, Garments and More. Fashion Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/4 Prize for Good Fashion DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Fashion Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Fashion Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards. Fashion Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=4 to see past winners of the A' International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/4 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, creativity and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and brands to develop meaningful and innovative solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster creative progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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