Epoxy Active Diluent Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

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The Business Research Company's Epoxy Active Diluent Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The epoxy active diluent market is gaining steady momentum as various industries continue to seek improved materials for coatings, adhesives, and composites. With growing demands in construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, this market is positioned for continued expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion in the Epoxy Active Diluent Market Size

The epoxy active diluent market has shown consistent growth in recent years. From an estimated value of $1.12 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $1.18 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by increased demand for industrial coatings, broader use of epoxy resins in construction, growth in automotive manufacturing, and rising adoption of adhesives and sealants in assembly processes. Additionally, innovations in high-performance composite materials have contributed to this steady market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady growth, reaching $1.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors supporting this forecast include increased demand for lightweight materials in electric vehicles, the rise of sustainable and bio-based epoxy systems, and greater use of advanced composites in aerospace and wind energy sectors. Infrastructure development projects and advancements in low-VOC, high-efficiency epoxy formulations will also play crucial roles. Key trends shaping the future market include the growing preference for low-viscosity, high-performance epoxy formulations, eco-friendly and bio-based additives, and expanded use of epoxy active diluents to enhance processing efficiency in composites and coatings.

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Understanding the Role of Epoxy Active Diluent

Epoxy active diluents serve as low-viscosity reactive additives within epoxy resin systems. Their primary purpose is to reduce the resin's viscosity, making it easier to handle and apply. Beyond improving flow and processing, these diluents enhance the performance of the final application by promoting better wetting and penetration. They ensure a smooth surface finish without compromising the mechanical strength or durability of the cured epoxy material.

Construction Sector as a Primary Growth Driver for Epoxy Active Diluent

The expansion of construction-related activities is a significant factor propelling the epoxy active diluent market. Construction involves building, modifying, and maintaining physical structures and infrastructure, with recent rapid urbanization driving higher demand for housing and facilities. Epoxy active diluents contribute by lowering the viscosity of epoxy systems, facilitating easier application while supporting the cured product’s strength, adhesion, and chemical resistance in coatings, adhesives, and flooring solutions. For instance, data from Eurostat in August 2024 indicates a 1.0% increase in construction production in the euro area in June 2024 compared to the previous year, illustrating the sector’s steady growth and its positive impact on the epoxy active diluent market.

View the full epoxy active diluent market report:

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Increasing Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry Fuels Market Growth

Growth in the paints and coatings sector also significantly supports the epoxy active diluent market’s expansion. These materials provide surface protection against corrosion and weather damage while enhancing appearance with color and finish. Industrial manufacturing growth has driven up the demand for protective coatings, which require effective application and durability. Epoxy active diluents reduce coating viscosity, making applications smoother and improving flexibility and adhesion without weakening the protective layer. According to the American Coatings Association in November 2024, the number of paint and coatings establishments in the U.S. increased slightly from roughly 53,200 in 2022 to around 53,700 in 2023, reflecting steady sector growth that benefits the epoxy active diluent market.

Rising Industrial Production is a Key Factor in Market Demand

Another important driver is the rise in industrial production activities, which involve transforming raw materials into finished goods using machinery, energy, and skilled labor. As consumer demand grows, industries are compelled to boost manufacturing output, increasing the need for highly efficient processing materials. Epoxy active diluents help by lowering the viscosity of epoxy resins, simplifying processing, mixing, and application while enhancing coating performance. For example, in July 2025, Eurostat reported a 3.7% increase in industrial production in the euro area and 3.4% growth across the European Union in May 2025 compared with the same period the previous year. This industrial growth trend supports the expanding demand for epoxy active diluents.

Regional Growth Outlook in the Epoxy Active Diluent Market

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the epoxy active diluent market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market analysis also covers regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global growth opportunities and regional dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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