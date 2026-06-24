Maryland National Guard, NATO allies participate in Estonian Victory Day Parade

RAPLA, Estonia – Four U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and one U.S. Air National Guard Airman from the Maryland National Guard participated in a color guard detail during the Estonian Victory Day Parade in Rapla, Estonia, June 23, 2026. The annual Estonian Victory Day commemorates their victory in the Battle of Võnnu in 1919 during Estonia’s War of Independence. Celebrated every year on June 23, Victory Day is one of the most significant national holidays observed in Estonia. It symbolizes their resilience, independence and the enduring importance to collective defense.

“Today we are here supporting the United States Army as the color guard team for the Victory Day Parade in Rapla,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Denny, Delta Company, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard. “The Maryland National Guard is here in support of the State Partnership Program.”

The participation of the Maryland National Guard highlights the long-standing partnership between the U.S. and Estonia through the State Partnership Program, which has connected the Maryland National Guard and Estonia for 32 years. The SPP fosters military and civilian relationships, strengthening interoperability and enhancing shared readiness across a wide range of mission sets. Their partnership continues to play a key role in reinforcing NATO commitments and regional security in the Baltic region.

“The SPP means we get to cross-train with the Estonian units, and they'll come to the U.S. and cross-train with us,” said Denny. “This allows us to bounce ideas and different updated tactics off each other."

This year’s parade also showcased strong international cooperation, with service members from nine other allied nations joining Estonian forces in the celebration. Participating countries included Denmark, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, France and the United Kingdom. Their presence highlighted the strength of allied unity and the shared commitment to collective defense across Europe.

The combined participation from allied forces in the Victory Day Parade added to the significance of Estonia’s national celebration, emphasizing the enduring spirit behind Victory Day and what it represents. The presence of multinational partners not only added to the ceremonial observance, but it also highlighted their shared values of sovereignty, deterrence and alliance solidarity.