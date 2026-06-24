Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School

Japanese and U.S. medical personnel train side-by-side to save lives in preparation for contingencies—the foundation for this synergy was driven forward bythe unwavering dedication and leadership of a U.S. Army sergeant.

In recognition of significant contributions to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School,U,S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Akers, detachment sergeant ofU.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J),was awarded theJGSDF Achievement Medal in a ceremony on May 18 at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo.

Under a newly established commendation framework by the JGSDF Medical Service School designed to honor foreign military personnel, Akers is the third recipient to earn this prestigious accolade.This achievement transcends mere technical exchange; it is a testament to elevating bilateral readiness and integrating medical capabilities to new heights.

Maj. Gen. Tomomasa Shiraishi, commandant of the JGSDF Medical Service School presented the award and emphasized the broader strategic impact of the honor:

"Presenting this commendation to a U.S. service member from the JGSDF Medical Service School goes far beyond bilateral medical exchange. From the perspective of bilateral operations and defense cooperation, it signifies the strengthening of mutual trust, demonstrates the deterrent power of the U.S.-Japan alliance, and significantly boosts morale at the tactical level. Furthermore, to enhance our interoperability in life-saving operations during contingencies, it is imperative that we continue and expand upon the training we have built. Our ultimate goal is for U.S. and Japanese medical personnel to operate seamlessly as a single team to save lives."

For Akers, building this seamless partnership required navigating initial hurdles, particularly regarding language and differing operational medical guidelines.

"The language barrier is always the obvious challenge when we do bilateral training, but establishing a strong mutual understanding of techniques and guidelines allows us to overcome that," Akers explained. "The difference in scope of practice was also a challenge initially, until we were able to figure out how to incorporate our respective strengths into a curriculum that we could work with, which has been very successful."

This successful integration was fueled by immense mutual respect. Akers noted that the JGSDF personnel are "by far the most professional members I have ever worked with."

"They dedicate an extensive amount of time to training techniques, and they give every block of instruction their utmost attention," Akers said. "Even their most junior medics practice their most basic skills until they can perform them almost with muscle memory alone. Working and learning alongside them has taught me the importance of mastering these basic skills. Some of the tricks and techniques I’ve picked up from the JGSDF medical personnel I’ve worked with over the last seven years have become a part of my repertoire when I train or teach."

This profound respect is entirely mutual. The impact of Akers' leadership was directly felt by the participating JGSDF members. Sgt. 1st Class Ryogo Kamei of Medical Service School who participated in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course, shared his experience:

"Participating in the TCCC course reaffirmed to me that building mutual trust—regardless of nationality—is absolutely critical to mission success. Because the training scenarios required us to form integrated bilateral teams, we truly realized the importance of communication and information sharing. Being exposed to different perspectives and ideas based on the U.S. military's experience provided an excellent opportunity to cultivate flexible thinking. I am committed to pushing myself to reach higher levels of proficiency so that I may always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my friend, Sgt. 1st Class Akers."

Looking ahead, Akers views this award not just as a personal milestone, but as a validation of the broader U.S.-Japan medical alliance.

"I’m hoping that this serves as a pulse check on our cooperation to this point and how successful it’s been," Akers reflected. "Between the integration of TCCC classes and our overwhelmingly successful demonstration at the Indo-Pacific Medical Health Exchange (IPMH) 2025, it shows that we have potential for so much more combined training and cooperation during any real-world event."