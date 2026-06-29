MONITORAPP Listed in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud WAAP for the Second Year in a Row

MONITORAPP Listed in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection for the Second Year in a Row

MONITORAPP has been listed for the second consecutive year as a representative vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.

MONITORAPP Co,. Ltd. (KOSDAQ:KOSDAQ: 434480)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONITORAPP, a B2B Security as a Service (SECaaS) specialist (CEO Kyle Lee), has been listed for the second consecutive year as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). This repeated inclusion in the report reflects the company’s technological relevance and growing global competitiveness in the cloud WAAP space.

WAAP has become the standard security framework for enterprises operating web applications and APIs. MONITORAPP delivers a Gartner-defined WAAP solution that integrates WAF, API security, bot management, and DDoS mitigation under a single console, balancing web service protection with operational efficiency.

- WAF: Detects and blocks diverse threat patterns backed by 20+ years of expertise, supported by AILabs, an AI/ML-based threat intelligence platform.

- API Security: Identifies active APIs through profiling and discovery, including shadow APIs, and enforces authentication policies with JWT and payload validation to address threats outlined in the OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Security Top 10

- Bot Management: Controls malicious traffic from scrapers, crawlers, and automation tools, with AI bot control capabilities in development to regulate content collection and training access by AI crawlers.

- DDoS Mitigation: Delivers cloud-based L3/L4 and L7 protection through distributed security engines across multiple edge environments, ensuring stable web service operations without additional infrastructure investment.

Beyond core features, AIONCLOUD WAAP's subscription-based model provides enterprises with cloud-delivered protection with no complex installation or upfront costs, positioning it as an integrated web security solution that meets both the security and operational needs of modern enterprises.

Mr. Kyle Lee, CEO of MONITORAPP, stated, “This second recognition in Gartner’s report emphasizes MONITORAPP’s ability to compete and deliver in the global market. As we continue enhancing our core WAAP capabilities and expanding related features, we are committed to establishing MONITORAPP as a leading vendor in this space.”

Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, Esraa ElTahawy, Adam Hils, etc., June 2026.

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About MONITORAPP & AIONCLOUD

MONITORAPP is a South Korean B2B cybersecurity specialist delivering cloud-based security solutions through its platform, AIONCLOUD. Built on a global edge infrastructure, AIONCLOUD offers enterprises an integrated suite of security solutions, spanning from network security to endpoint protection, backed by AILabs, an AI/ML-based threat intelligence platform.

For more information, visit www.monitorapp.com/en/ or www.aioncloud.com/website-protection/

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