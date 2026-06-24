High-Thermal-Conductivity Gap-Fill Adhesives for EV Battery Cooling Plates Market: Trends, Forecast & Long-Term Growth

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TBRC's High-Thermal-Conductivity Gap-Fill Adhesives For EV Battery Cooling Plates Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for high-thermal-conductivity gap-fill adhesives used in electric vehicle (EV) battery cooling plates is gaining significant traction as electric vehicles become more mainstream. These specialized adhesives play a vital role in managing battery temperatures, which is critical for safety, efficiency, and performance. Let’s delve into the market’s growth outlook, key drivers, leading regions, and the trends shaping its development.

Forecasted Growth Trajectory of the High-Thermal-Conductivity Gap-Fill Adhesives Market for EV Battery Cooling Plates

The market size for high-thermal-conductivity gap-fill adhesives for EV battery cooling plates has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.39 billion in 2025 to $0.44 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth during the historical period was influenced by factors such as limited adoption of electric vehicles, early-stage challenges in battery thermal management, heavy reliance on traditional thermal pads and silicone greases, lower heat generation from low energy density batteries, dominance of air-cooled and basic liquid cooling systems, and the slow rollout of fast-charging infrastructure.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to grow even more quickly, reaching $0.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.6%. This acceleration is driven by the expansion of ultra-fast charging networks, which increase thermal stress on batteries, greater adoption of high-energy-density battery chemistries, stricter global regulations on battery safety and thermal performance, the rise of cell-to-pack and structural battery designs, and the growing demand for improved EV driving range and performance efficiency. Emerging trends during this forecast period include the development of gap-fill adhesives with thermal conductivity above 6 W/mK for rapid heat dissipation, ultra-thin bond line thermal interface materials designed for cell-to-pack architectures, thermal adhesives compatible with fast charging and offering high thermal stability, lightweight thermal interface materials that help extend EV range, and recyclable or reworkable thermal gap fillers that support sustainable battery lifecycle management.

Understanding the Role of High-Thermal-Conductivity Gap-Fill Adhesives in EV Battery Cooling

High-thermal-conductivity gap-fill adhesives are engineered materials developed to optimize heat transfer between EV battery cells and their cooling components. They work by filling microscopic gaps and surface irregularities, thereby ensuring efficient thermal management while maintaining essential electrical insulation within the battery system. Their main purpose is to keep battery temperatures within safe and optimal ranges, which enhances safety, prolongs battery lifespan, and supports consistent EV performance under various operating conditions.

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Primary Drivers Behind Market Expansion for High-Thermal-Conductivity Gap-Fill Adhesives in EV Battery Cooling Plates

One of the foremost factors fueling the growth of this market is the rising demand for electric vehicles worldwide. EVs, which use electric motors powered by rechargeable battery packs as their main propulsion system, produce no direct tailpipe emissions. Consumers are increasingly favoring zero-emission transportation options due to heightened environmental concerns and supportive government initiatives such as purchase incentives, emission regulations, and investments in charging infrastructure. These policies make EV ownership more accessible and appealing.

High-thermal-conductivity gap-fill adhesives are crucial in meeting this demand because they provide the precise thermal interface management needed in battery cooling plates to maintain ideal battery temperatures. This, in turn, extends battery life, enhances driving range, and ensures compliance with safety standards required by both consumers and regulators. For instance, in April 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global electric car sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024, marking over 20% of all new car sales worldwide for the first time ever. Additionally, sales in the first quarter of 2025 grew by 35% year-on-year, with projections suggesting that more than 20 million EVs will be sold globally in 2025, accounting for over one in every four new cars sold. This surge in EV adoption is a key engine driving market growth for these specialized adhesives.

Regional Market Overview for High-Thermal-Conductivity Gap-Fill Adhesives in EV Battery Cooling Plates

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for high-thermal-conductivity gap-fill adhesives used in EV battery cooling plates. Meanwhile, North America is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses a wide array of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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