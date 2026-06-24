Enerdatics Launches Leap, an AI Native Deal Intelligence Platform for Energy and Infrastructure Markets

Leap is live. Enerdatics brings analyst grade, human verified AI deal intelligence to renewable energy teams, covering M&A, financings, PPAs, and projects.

Enerdatics debuts Leap at Intersolar Europe 2026, giving dealmakers natural language access to M&A, financing, PPA, and project intelligence.

We spent five years building the knowledge so clients can get answers in five seconds. Market intelligence should feel less like searching a database and more like asking your sharpest analyst.” — Mohit Kaul, Founder and CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerdatics today announced the launch of Enerdatics Leap , an AI native deal intelligence platform built for energy and infrastructure markets. Leap allows users to query Enerdatics’ proprietary market intelligence through natural language and connect its verified datasets directly into AI enabled analytical workflows.Leap is built on top of CoreData, Enerdatics’ proprietary intelligence platform covering global M&A, project financings, power purchase agreements, and project level data across renewables, conventional power, hydrogen, CCUS, data centres, and broader power markets. The platform is exposed through a Model Context Protocol server, making Enerdatics’ data accessible to AI assistants and agents built on leading model ecosystems including Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.As capital deployment accelerates across renewables, battery storage, data centres, and grid infrastructure, market participants are under pressure to move faster without compromising analytical depth. The challenge is no longer just access to data. It is converting fragmented market information into defensible decisions quickly.Leap addresses that challenge by allowing users to ask complex commercial questions in plain language. A user can ask, for example, “Show me solar acquisitions in Spain over the last 24 months with disclosed EV per MW multiples and advisors on each deal,” and receive a structured, sourced answer grounded in Enerdatics’ proprietary data.The platform is designed to support the full deal lifecycle, including target screening, valuation benchmarking, buyer and seller mapping, power procurement analysis, project pipeline review, and investment thesis validation.“A developer can identify comparable solar acquisitions in Spain, a fund can benchmark valuation proxies for LatAm wind, and an advisor can map battery storage activity across Europe through a single intelligence layer,” Kaul added. “Leap is not just faster search. It is a better way to reach a decision.”Deal Intelligence Built for AI WorkflowsMost market intelligence platforms were designed for manual search, filtering, and export. Leap is designed to answer. Through its Model Context Protocol server, the platform allows Enerdatics’ verified intelligence to become a live source of truth inside the AI tools and workflows that deal teams already use.Each answer is built to provide the underlying context, including comparable transactions, relevant sources, market structure, project details, and supporting data points. This allows users to defend a conclusion rather than simply retrieve a number.Key capabilities of Enerdatics Leap include:Natural language intelligence: Query global M&A, project finance, PPA, and project data in plain language without relying on query syntax or dashboard navigation.AI native access through MCP: Connect Enerdatics’ proprietary datasets directly into AI assistants and agentic workflows used by investment, development, advisory, and strategy teams.Answers with context: Receive structured responses supported by comparables, sources, assumptions, and relevant market data.Full lifecycle coverage: Support screening, benchmarking, valuation analysis, power procurement strategy, counterparty mapping, and investment thesis development.Verified proprietary data: Use intelligence powered by CoreData, Enerdatics’ proprietary platform developed over more than five years of research, data structuring, and client led product development.Enterprise grade security: Access controls designed for confidential deal and investment workflows.Built on Enerdatics’ Dataset of RecordLeap inherits the depth of Enerdatics’ proprietary market coverage. Enerdatics’ latest annual renewable energy M&A report tracked $87 billion in global deal activity, while its power markets coverage maps more than 4,000 operating and planned data centres representing over 240 GW of cumulative power demand.By making this intelligence available through natural language and AI enabled workflows, Leap brings Enerdatics’ dataset directly to the point of decision.AvailabilityEnerdatics Leap is available now. Qualified teams can request access and begin a guided trial through the Enerdatics website.To learn more or request a demo, visit www.enerdatics.com About EnerdaticsEnerdatics provides data products and analytics for energy and infrastructure markets. The company supports strategy, investment, development, and advisory workflows across data centres, power markets, renewable energy, M&A, project financings, power procurement, hydrogen, and CCUS.Enerdatics is used by corporate strategy teams, investors, developers, utilities, banks, and advisors to identify opportunities, benchmark markets, and make data backed commercial decisions.

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