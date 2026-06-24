Artemis Labs Launches TrustCaptain, a Domain-Verified System That Authenticates, Collects, and Displays Trusted Reviews for Businesses

New review platform provides trust, authenticity, and equal opportunities for businesses across all industries

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustCaptain, an innovative worldwide review platform, announced its official launch today, aiming to redefine trust and authenticity in online reviews.

Through the years, as paid advertising and subscription-based models have prioritized larger enterprises, small businesses across various sectors have struggled to build credibility and gain visibility. TrustCaptain creates a level playing field by allowing businesses to claim their profile and manage reviews at no cost.

"At TrustCaptain, we firmly believe that trust should be earned, not purchased," said company representatives. "Our global platform empowers businesses of all sizes, from all industries, to build a trusted online reputation based on authentic customer experiences, not advertising budgets."

Consumers worldwide often face the challenge of making well-informed decisions due to the prevalence of fake reviews and biased ratings. TrustCaptain addresses this issue by verifying every reviewer through email authentication and linking them to a completed transaction.

This instills confidence in users as they explore trustworthy businesses, whether it's a homeowner in search of a dependable plumber for a repair job, a tourist seeking a reputable restaurant in a new city, or a small business looking to hire a marketing agency.

Key features of TrustCaptain include:

1. Domain verification - Businesses worldwide can register and verify ownership of their domain to claim their complimentary profile, serving as a form of identity verification.

2. Verified reviews - Every reviewer is confirmed through email and connected to a completed transaction, guaranteeing that ratings originate from genuine customers.

3. No paid upgrades - Businesses can respond to all reviews and gather new ones with a shareable link, entirely free of charge, without any upsells or subscription plans.

4. Transparent ratings - With both parties verified and paid placement removed, a company's TrustCaptain rating authentically represents their customer relationships.

"TrustCaptain was created to address genuine concerns for both businesses and consumers in the global review landscape," added company representatives. "We are proud to have developed a platform where earned reputation is the primary indicator of trust so users worldwide can make confident decisions."

To discover the TrustCaptain difference, visit https://www.trustcaptain.io/ or search for verified reviews of businesses in your area or industry. If you are a business owner, you can claim your free profile at https://www.trustcaptain.io/signup and begin establishing a trusted online reputation today.

About TrustCaptain

TrustCaptain is a global review platform built on the principles of verification and transparency. Its mission is to foster a trusted environment where earned reputation is the ultimate benchmark of trust by authenticating both reviewers and businesses.

Contact:

Artemis Labs Pte. Ltd.

9 Raffles Place, #29-05 Republic Plaza

Singapore 048619

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