Venezuela Energy Week 2026 Opens Upstream Asset Pipeline with New Farm-In/Farm-Out Forum

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venezuela Energy Week 2026 will introduce a dedicated Farm-In/Farm-Out Forum, establishing a focused platform for upstream asset transactions and partnership formation as Venezuela continues to reposition itself within the global oil and gas investment landscape.

The forum will be structured around a curated portfolio of assets, with operators, license holders and state entities presenting defined upstream opportunities – ranging from producing fields and brownfield redevelopment projects to undeveloped blocks and offshore gas prospects – to a targeted audience of companies seeking entry, expansion or strategic participation in Venezuela’s energy sector.

The initiative reflects Venezuela’s ongoing recalibration of its upstream strategy, as the country prioritizes production growth and the attraction of technical and financial partners capable of supporting recovery across its oil and gas base. With partnership-led development now central to sector expansion, farm-in and farm-out structures are increasingly being used to unlock value across both mature assets and new developments.

“Venezuela’s upstream sector is increasingly defined by partnership structures rather than standalone development,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital & Power. “This forum reflects that shift by bringing defined assets to market and aligning them with the technical and financial partners needed to advance them.”

The forum is expected to highlight a broad spectrum of asset categories across the country’s key producing regions. In the Orinoco Belt, opportunities will focus on improving recovery from heavy oil fields through enhanced production techniques and technology deployment. In western Venezuela, mature assets present redevelopment potential aimed at near-term output gains. Meanwhile, offshore and eastern gas developments continue to attract interest as Venezuela strengthens its role in regional gas monetization and supply.

Participants will engage directly with asset owners through structured presentations and closed-door discussions centered on deal terms, equity participation, operatorship models and phased development strategies. The format is designed to move beyond general discussion toward transaction-oriented engagement tied to specific assets.

Importantly, the forum reflects broader changes in global upstream investment behavior, where companies are increasingly favoring phased entry strategies and farm-in structures to manage risk while establishing operational presence in new or re-emerging markets. Venezuela’s evolving investment environment – characterized by high resource potential and expanding partnership frameworks – aligns closely with this approach.

Venezuela Energy Week 2026 will take place in Caracas from October 26–29, bringing together government leaders, operators, investors and service companies to advance dialogue and investment across the country’s energy sector.

The VEW 2026 Farm-In/Farm-Out Forum is now open for asset submissions and participation requests from operators, license holders and investors.

● Submit upstream assets for farm-in or farm-out consideration

● Register as an investor or upstream partner

● Engage directly with the VEW upstream team

Access the Forum Here

Submit Submissions Here



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.