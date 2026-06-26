bOydestiNy Releases New Album 'Listen Up! (Óyeme!)' as 'Super Love (Milly’s Song)' Gains International Radio Support

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“Listen Up! (Óyeme)” arrives June 26 featuring “Super Love (Milly’s Song),” a radio-supported track seven years in the making.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer, rapper, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist bOydestiNy (the musical alter ego of Michael Anthony Thornton) announces the release of his new album, “Listen Up! (Óyeme),” available today on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital music platforms.

The album represents a vibrant fusion of contemporary R&B, Latin-inspired rhythms, dance-pop energy, and soulful songwriting. Through a diverse collection of emotionally driven songs, “Listen Up! (Óyeme)” explores themes of love, devotion, resilience, celebration, and human connection while showcasing bOydestiNy’s continued evolution as an artist and storyteller.

The album’s first single, “Muévelo Baila,” introduced listeners to the project’s energetic Latin-house influences with its infectious dance-floor groove and club-ready production. The follow-up release, “Night and Day,” revealed a more romantic side of the album, blending bachata and reggaeton influences with a heartfelt message of enduring love, loyalty, and commitment.

At the heart of the album is “Super Love (Milly’s Song),” a track that has already begun attracting significant international radio attention prior to its official release.

Prior to release, “Super Love (Milly’s Song)” secured support from multiple international radio stations, broadcasters, and music curators across Europe and the United Kingdom, generating airplay commitments, playlist placements, and social media promotion. Early reviewers have praised the track’s uplifting message, memorable chorus, vibrant brass arrangements, infectious groove, and feel-good energy.

The story behind “Super Love (Milly’s Song)” is nearly as remarkable as the song itself.

The musical foundation of the track was originally created in 2019, when Thornton composed the bass line, keyboard parts, and drum groove that would eventually become the backbone of the recording. Yet despite having the instrumental framework in place, the song remained unfinished for years, lacking a lyrical concept and vocal melody.

Then, in the spring of 2026, inspiration arrived unexpectedly.

After waking from a vivid dream, Thornton found himself singing what would become the song’s signature chorus. The phrase “Hit me with your super power lady” emerged almost instantly, bringing with it the song’s central theme and melodic identity. Energized by the sudden creative breakthrough, he returned to his studio and completed the track, incorporating uplifting horn arrangements inspired by the classic spirit of legendary soul, funk, and R&B recordings.

What began as an unfinished musical sketch evolved into a vibrant celebration of love, positivity, and emotional strength—qualities that have resonated strongly with early radio programmers and music curators.

“Sometimes songs arrive quickly, and sometimes they take years to reveal what they’re meant to become,” says bOydestiNy. “The music for ‘Super Love’ existed for years before the story appeared. When the melody and lyrics finally arrived, everything seemed to fall into place naturally.”

A former keyboardist for Pieces of a Dream, bOydestiNy has shared the stage with renowned artists including Bill Withers, Patti LaBelle, Regina Belle, Phil Perry, and the late Grover Washington Jr. As a solo artist, his music has reached listeners around the world through streaming platforms, radio airplay, and independent music outlets.

With “Listen Up! (Óyeme!),” bOydestiNy continues expanding his artistic vision—bridging musical styles, cultures, and generations while remaining rooted in the heartfelt storytelling, musicianship, and melodic craftsmanship that have become hallmarks of his work.

“Listen Up! (Óyeme)” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital music platform For more information, visit the official bOydestiNy website.

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