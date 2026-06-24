WIM-Z Opens Reservations for AI Home Robot Built to Monitor, Redirect, and Reward Dogs While Owners Are Away

WIM-Z is an AI-powered home robot designed to monitor dogs, detect behaviors such as barking, and support positive reinforcement routines while owners are away. WIM-Z combines live monitoring, on-device AI, owner voice, sound cues, movement, and treat rewards to support dogs at home. The WIM-Z app lets owners view live video, start training missions, speak to their dog, control the robot, and trigger treat rewards.

Now operating, WIM-Z uses on-device AI, owner voice, sound, light, movement, and treat rewards to help manage barking and stress-related behavior in real time.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIM-Z, an AI-powered home robot for dogs, today announced that public reservations are open for its first guided launch units. The robot is currently deployed in eight NYC homes and is designed to help owners monitor, understand, and respond to their dogs while they are away for hours.

Watchful, Intelligent, Mobile, Zen or WIM-Z combines live video streaming, on-device AI, audio detection, dog recognition, body-position analysis, voice interaction, night vision, all terrain movement, lights, calming audio, and treat-based rewards. The system is designed to stay active in the home, identify key behaviors such as barking and activity changes, and respond through positive behavior-support routines.

Unlike passive pet cameras that primarily let owners watch or speak through an app, WIM-Z is built to provide an active response. When the robot detects barking, it can begin a behavior-support sequence using the owner’s recorded voice, attention cues, and reward-based reinforcement. If the dog becomes quiet for the required period, WIM-Z can reward the behavior with a treat. If barking continues, the robot can escalate through smart learning via additional cues, movement-based attention, and calming audio while continuing to monitor the dog’s response and prevent “treat farming”.

Owners can also open the WIM-Z app to watch live, speak to their dog, take control, and review plain-language summaries of what happened during the day. Instead of scrolling through hours of footage, owners can see what their dog did, when barking or stress-related activity occurred, and how the robot responded.

“Pet cameras gave owners visibility. WIM-Z is designed to give them an active response,” said Morgan Hill, founder of WIM-Z. “The goal is not to punish a dog for being anxious, bored, or overstimulated. The goal is to recognize what is happening, respond in a way the dog understands, and reinforce calmer behavior over time.”

POSITIVE BEHAVIOR SUPPORT FOR DOGS LEFT HOME ALONE

WIM-Z is designed for dog owners who want more than a camera, but do not want punishment-based tools. The robot focuses on attention, redirection, enrichment, and reward-based behavior support.

For apartment owners, barking can become more than a daily annoyance. It can lead to neighbor complaints, lease pressure, and stress for both the owner and the dog. WIM-Z is designed to help address that problem through constant monitoring, real-time response, and guided reinforcement.

The robot can use the owner’s voice to interrupt barking, play sounds or calming audio, move to gain the dog’s attention, activate lights, and dispense treats when the dog responds appropriately. The system includes hard limits on treat dispensing and is designed for one-on-one training sessions, while still allowing observation and monitoring in multi-dog environments.

REAL ROBOTS, REAL HOMES, GUIDED LAUNCH

WIM-Z is not a concept product. The robot is currently operating in eight homes with real dogs. Tester feedback has been positive, and five participating households have placed refundable deposits toward production launch units.

Public reservations are now open with a fully refundable $99 deposit toward WIM-Z’s expected $1,399 launch price. Early units will be limited and individually onboarded, with guided setup for each household.

The company is initially focused on anxious apartment dogs, barking complaints, and selected dog daycare environments. The first release is intended for one level of the home and guided behavior-support use, rather than full-home autonomous navigation.

WHY NOW

WIM-Z is built around the recent shift in edge AI and consumer robotics. Improvements in small, affordable AI chips now make it possible to bring more advanced vision and audio intelligence into home robots without relying entirely on cloud processing.

Core detection runs on-device, helping WIM-Z respond quickly while reducing reliance on constant cloud processing. The system can identify supported pose and behavioral activity with approximately 90% accuracy under supported conditions, and the company expects performance to improve as more real-world data is collected through guided deployments.

Over time, WIM-Z is designed to learn more about an individual dog’s routines, triggers, and response patterns, making the system more personalized after setup. Its behavior-support methods are patent-pending.

BUILT BY FOUNDER

WIM-Z was founded by Morgan Hill, a former finance, risk, and technology operator with experience at Goldman Sachs, FINRA, the Federal Reserve ecosystem, and as founder of Attis Capital, a multi-asset quantitative fund. Hill began building WIM-Z after seeing that most pet technology still stopped only at livestreaming, even though owners needed something more active, personalized, and useful for dogs left home alone.

“Pets are family, but most of the technology for our furry friends doesn’t benefit them directly, let’s change that,” Hill said. “WIM-Z is our first step toward embodied AI in the home that does something amazing, emotional, and useful every day, for both dogs and their humans.”

RESERVATIONS ARE OPEN NOW

Reservations for WIM-Z are available now at wimzai.com. A reservation is a fully refundable $99 deposit toward the expected $1,399 launch price. It is not a final purchase and carries no obligation.

Future software plans include expanded training missions with autonomous navigation, LLM integration, richer owner-dog interaction, advanced reporting, and subscription-based behavior-support features.

ABOUT THE WIMZ COMPANY

WIM-Z, a product of Food Forward AI Inc., builds autonomous AI-powered robots for pet monitoring, training, and enrichment. The company is focused on bringing on-device intelligence, positive behavior support, and real-time owner connection to dogs who spend part of the day home alone.

Learn more at wimzai.com

WIM-Z Anti-Bark Mode Demo | AI Dog Robot

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