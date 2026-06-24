DBEDT Hosts Fourth Annual Hawaii Made Conference, Advancing Food Innovation Across the State

Posted on Jun 23, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: June 23, 2026

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Business Development and Support Division successfully concluded the fourth annual Hawaii Made Conference today at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort. This year’s event brought together Hawaii farmers, value added producers, food manufacturers, entrepreneurs, supply chain partners and resource providers, for a full day focused on accelerating local food product development and strengthening Hawaii’s growing food innovation ecosystem.

Centered on the theme “Driving the Future of Food Innovation,” the 2026 conference highlighted the Food and Product Innovation Network (FPIN) — a coordinated statewide initiative aligning training, product development support, shared production facilities, financing pathways and market entry resources for Hawaii producers.

The program opened with remarks from DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka, who emphasized the department’s commitment to guiding local businesses from idea to market by connecting them with technical experts and cross sector partners. Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz (Senate District 17 – Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipio Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawa, Whitmore Village) also addressed attendees, underscoring the value of providing businesses with resources across food safety, development, financing, branding and market strategy.

“This year’s Hawaii Made Conference demonstrated the power of bringing producers, educators and industry partners together under a shared vision,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “When we align our resources and expertise, we create real momentum for Hawaii’s food innovation economy. Hawaii’s entrepreneurs are building the next generation of food products that reflect our culture, creativity and values. The state’s role is to ensure they have the tools, training and connections they need to succeed from concept to commercialization.”

Conference sessions covered a range of topics including:

Educational pathways and entrepreneurial resources for early stage businesses

Food safety requirements, processing standards, labeling rules and regulatory compliance

Shared use facilities, commercialization programs and value added manufacturing

Financing options from private, public and nonprofit partners

Hawaii Made brand value and market positioning

Go to market strategies including distribution, logistics, marketing and export readiness

A major highlight of the day was the signing of the Food and Product Innovation Network memorandum of agreement, bringing together 20 state departments, agencies and education partners. The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to expand access to technical expertise, advanced equipment and commercialization support, ultimately strengthening Hawaii’s food innovation capacity and market resilience.

“The signing of the Food and Product Innovation Network agreement represents a major step forward,” said Dennis T. Ling, DBEDT Business Development and Support Division administrator. “By strengthening statewide coordination, we’re making it easier for producers to access technical support, shared facilities and market pathways. As global markets evolve, Hawaii must continue investing in innovation, technology and talent — and today’s conversations and partnerships reaffirm our commitment to positioning Hawaii as a leader in food innovation.”

The luncheon keynote, “From Hawaii to Global Markets: Entrepreneurship, Business Differentiation and Innovation in the Future of Food,” was delivered by Lou Cooperhouse, founder, president and CEO of BlueNalu, Inc. and a globally recognized expert in food innovation and commercialization. Cooperhouse has previously collaborated with the University of Hawaii to support the Maui Food Innovation Center.

Throughout the day, attendees also visited the Makeke marketplace, which featured Hawaii made products, vendor displays and organizations offering business support programs.

“The enthusiasm we saw at the Makeke marketplace reflects the incredible diversity and talent within Hawaii’s maker community,” said Anela Akana, Agribusiness Development Corporation FPIN manager. “It’s inspiring to see so many businesses turning ideas into viable products that can scale locally and globally.”

B-Roll and interview clips:

Video footage and interviews from the event are available for media use here:

Opening remarks, audience, panelists and interviews with: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senate District 17 Brian Miyamoto, Hawaii Farm Bureau Jackie Murai-Pedersen, Diamond Bakery Hawaii Tatsuyoshi Omura, ReBran



About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all of Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investments and businesses to the state. Learn more at: invest.hawaii.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawaii

Cell: 808-518-5480

Lyle Fujikawa

Business Development and Support Division

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawaii

Phone: 808-587-2774