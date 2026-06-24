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CERCUT’s 4th Fest – Cars, Concert & Fireworks!

Celebrate Independence Day at CERCUT’s 4th Fest – Cars, Concert & Fireworks!

Join us for an evening of family-friendly fun featuring the Shay-D Nights Car Show beginning at 6:00 PM, live music from Exit Strategy at 7:30 PM, and a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.

Bring your lawn chairs, enjoy the classic cars, sing along with great live music, and cap off the evening with a dazzling fireworks show. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Schedule:

  • 6:00 PM – Shay-D Nights Car Show
  • 7:30 PM – Exit Strategy Live in Concert
  • Dusk – Fireworks Show

Location: Carbon Events & Recreation Complex (CERCUT)

Celebrate America’s birthday with an unforgettable night of cars, music, and fireworks in Carbon County.

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CERCUT’s 4th Fest – Cars, Concert & Fireworks!

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