CERCUT’s 4th Fest – Cars, Concert & Fireworks!
Celebrate Independence Day at CERCUT’s 4th Fest – Cars, Concert & Fireworks!
Join us for an evening of family-friendly fun featuring the Shay-D Nights Car Show beginning at 6:00 PM, live music from Exit Strategy at 7:30 PM, and a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.
Bring your lawn chairs, enjoy the classic cars, sing along with great live music, and cap off the evening with a dazzling fireworks show. Admission is free and all are welcome.
Schedule:
- 6:00 PM – Shay-D Nights Car Show
- 7:30 PM – Exit Strategy Live in Concert
- Dusk – Fireworks Show
Location: Carbon Events & Recreation Complex (CERCUT)
Celebrate America’s birthday with an unforgettable night of cars, music, and fireworks in Carbon County.
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