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The Business Research Company's Global Herbal Coffee Replacements Market Size Forecast To Cross $1.81 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $1.81 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The herbal coffee replacements market has been gaining momentum as more consumers seek healthier alternatives to traditional coffee. Driven by growing health awareness and lifestyle changes, this sector is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors influencing growth, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Herbal Coffee Replacements Market Size and Growth Outlook

The herbal coffee replacements market has experienced notable growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.13 billion in 2025 to $1.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a 9.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This earlier expansion was largely fueled by longstanding consumption of traditional herbal medicines, increased awareness about the health risks associated with caffeine, early acceptance of grain-based coffee substitutes, the growing culture around natural wellness drinks, and the spread of specialty health food stores.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue this strong upward trajectory, reaching $1.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%. The anticipated growth will be driven by consumers increasingly avoiding caffeine, the rising popularity of functional adaptogenic beverages, growing demand for plant-based nutritional options, expansion in premium wellness drinks, and advances in botanical extraction techniques and flavor masking. Key trends expected to impact the market include innovations in adaptogenic and functional herbal drinks designed to replace energy, adoption of caffeine-free lifestyles encouraging coffee substitutes, blending mushrooms and botanicals in beverages, development of clean-label and organic roasted grain drinks, and premiumization of wellness-focused coffee alternatives in retail.

Understanding Herbal Coffee Replacements and Their Appeal

Herbal coffee replacements are beverages crafted using herbs, roots, grains, and botanicals to replicate the taste, aroma, or energizing qualities of traditional coffee—without using coffee beans. Typically low or free of caffeine, these drinks serve as healthier substitutes for coffee, allowing consumers to enjoy a warm, coffee-like experience while reducing caffeine intake.

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Health Concerns as a Key Driver in the Herbal Coffee Replacements Market

The growing incidence of lifestyle diseases is a major factor encouraging the herbal coffee replacements market’s expansion. Chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, often linked to poor diet and sedentary habits, are becoming more prevalent. Reduced physical activity contributes to weight gain and metabolic issues, exacerbating these health problems. This rising health burden is motivating people to seek healthier dietary options. Herbal coffee replacements fit this need by offering caffeine-free or low-caffeine beverages often enriched with ingredients that promote balanced energy, aid digestion, and reduce sugar consumption compared to some traditional beverages. For example, in June 2024, the UK’s National Health Service reported that about 3.62 million people registered with a general practitioner had non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023, an increase of roughly 0.55 million from the previous year. Such trends reinforce the demand for herbal coffee replacements as part of healthier lifestyle choices.

Functional Convenience Beverages Fueling Herbal Coffee Replacements Demand

Another significant growth factor is the rising popularity of functional convenience beverages—ready-to-drink or easy-to-make drinks that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These beverages provide advantages like sustained energy, stress relief, digestive aid, and cognitive support, catering to consumers seeking health-conscious options suitable for busy routines. Herbal coffee replacements align perfectly with this trend by offering convenient formats with low or no caffeine and wellness-focused ingredients. For instance, in 2023, Canada’s government reported that caffeine-free hot drinks were the top health claim category, generating around $0.54 billion (US$542 million) in sales. This growing demand for functional convenience drinks significantly propels the herbal coffee replacement market.

Regions Leading the Herbal Coffee Replacements Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global herbal coffee replacements market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report includes analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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