Inferenz Launches Digital Patient Engagement Platform for Unified Care Communication

DPE Dashboard DPE Dashboard II

Inferenz' DPE platform unifies SMS, email, chat, video, IVR and scheduling to help healthcare providers deliver connected patient experiences.

We built the Digital Patient Engagement platform so organizations can offer the same digital experience patients already expect from banking and retail & do it without rebuilding their entire infra.” — Yash Thakkar

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inferenz today announced the availability of its Digital Patient Engagement (DPE) platform, a unified patient engagement solution built for hospice and palliative care, hospital, single-person clinic, home health care and all such healthcare providers to manage every touchpoint of care communication from a single system.

The platform consolidates SMS campaigns, email outreach, real-time chat, video consultations, IVR phone support, and online appointment booking into one integrated environment.

Healthcare organizations using the platform can connect it directly with their existing EHR and EMR systems, eliminating the fragmented, multi-vendor communication infrastructure most providers still rely on.

Patient communication in healthcare remains one of the sector's most persistent operational gaps. Missed appointments, delayed responses, and scattered digital channels cost hospitals both revenue and patient trust. The DPE platform addresses this directly, by giving clinical and administrative teams one command center to run outreach, respond to inquiries, and deliver care beyond the clinic walls.

“Most healthcare entities are managing patient communication across five or six disconnected tools. That creates delays, dropped conversations, and frustrated patients," said Yash Thakkar, MD, Inferenz.

“We built the Digital Patient Engagement platform so organizations can offer the same digital experience patients already expect from banking and retail and do it without rebuilding their entire infrastructure.”

Key capabilities available at launch:

• SMS and email campaign management for appointment reminders, health alerts, and follow-up care

• Online appointment scheduling with real-time availability and automated confirmations

• Secure video consultation for remote and follow-up visits

• Live chat for patient inquiries and service requests

• Voice IVR for automated call routing and department navigation

• Native EHR/EMR integration for coordinated care management

About Inferenz

Inferenz helps enterprises transform data into intelligence and AI into real business results using scalable solutions, problem-first strategy, and ROI-led execution.

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