Washington County Thanks Sponsors Supporting the 250th Anniversary Celebration

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (June 23, 2026) – Washington County Government extends its sincere gratitude to the businesses, organizations, and community partners whose generous support is helping make the Washington County 250th Anniversary Celebration possible.

On July 4, 2026, Washington County will join communities across the nation in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The celebration, taking place at the Washington County Agricultural Education Center, will feature live entertainment, historical exhibits, family activities, food vendors, a Kids Zone, car show, a drone show, fireworks, and more. This once-in-a-generation event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors.

Washington County Government is proud to recognize and thank the following sponsors for their commitment to celebrating our nation’s history, honoring Washington County’s heritage, and bringing the community together for this historic milestone:

Sponsors:

Volvo / Mack – Drone Show Sponsor

The Arc of Washington County – Fireworks Sponsor

Stay Home Senior Services – VIP Tent Sponsor

CHIEF – 250th Publication Sponsor

ITDRC All Hazards – Internet & Charging Station Sponsor

Rentals Unlimited – Kids Zone Sponsor

Middletown Valley Bank – Shuttle Sponsor

Ted’s Rent It Center – Band Tent Sponsor

Hagerstown Community College – T-Shirt Sponsor

Valley Mall / PREIT – T-Shirt Sponsor

Triad Engineering – Water Cooling Station Sponsor

Fives Landis Corp. – Water Cooling Station Sponsor

Digging & Rigging

Hagerstown Field House

Housing Authority of Washington County

Live 96.7

Mix 95.1

94.3 WQCM

Connoisseur Media

Through their sponsorships, these organizations are helping provide family-friendly activities, entertainment, guest amenities, commemorative initiatives, and attractions that will enhance the experience for thousands of residents and visitors expected to attend the celebration.

The Washington County 250th Anniversary Celebration represents an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to gather in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary while reflecting on the people, places, and events that have shaped Washington County’s rich history.

Washington County encourages residents to support the businesses and organizations that have chosen to invest in this historic community celebration.

The Washington County 250th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at the Washington County Agricultural Education Center, located at 7313 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro, Maryland. Admission is free and open to the public. Guests can enjoy a full day of activities beginning at noon and culminating with a drone show and fireworks finale in the evening.

For additional information about the Washington County 250th Anniversary Celebration, including entertainment schedules, vendors, and event details, visit the Washington County 250th Anniversary website at: https://www.washco-md.net/250-years/

For additional information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations & Marketing Department at [email protected].

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