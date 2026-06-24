The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's GovTech Dual-Use Defense Platform Market To Reach $49.63 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Expected to grow to $49.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The intersection of government technology and defense innovation is creating a rapidly evolving market for dual-use platforms that serve both civilian and military applications. These systems leverage advanced digital tools to enhance security, governance, and operational efficiency. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook for the govtech dual-use defense platform industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the GovTech Dual-Use Defense Platform Market

The govtech dual-use defense platform market has seen swift expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $24.74 billion in 2025 to $28.39 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This historic growth has been driven by accelerating digital government transformation initiatives, increasing defense modernization efforts, broadening public sector digitization, heightened demand for national security data systems, and the widespread adoption of cloud technologies within government operations.

Download a free sample of the govtech dual-use defense platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=44483430&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid pace, reaching $49.63 billion by 2030 at an even higher CAGR of 15.0%. This surge will be fueled by the growing implementation of AI-enabled defense governance platforms, the expansion of dual-use technology ecosystems, and rising requirements for secure, interoperable government infrastructure. Additional factors include advancements in autonomous surveillance and decision-making systems, as well as increased investment in cyber-resilient public defense frameworks. Key trends shaping this future growth encompass the proliferation of interoperable govtech-defense digital platforms, greater use of cloud-based secure infrastructures, enhanced integration of geospatial intelligence in both civil and military domains, and a growing emphasis on robust cross-domain cybersecurity solutions.

Understanding the Nature of GovTech Dual-Use Defense Platforms

GovTech dual-use defense platforms are specialized technology ecosystems designed to operate seamlessly across government and defense sectors. These platforms blend shared digital infrastructure, data management systems, and artificial intelligence tools that can be adapted with minimal modifications to serve both civilian governance and military security purposes. The term “dual-use” highlights how the same core technologies provide versatile support, from streamlining public services to enhancing defense operations.

View the full govtech dual-use defense platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/govtech-dual-use-defense-platform-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Factors Propelling the GovTech Dual-Use Defense Platform Market

One of the main forces behind the growth of this market is the increasing geopolitical tension and mounting security threats worldwide. These tensions arise from competition over power, resources, and influence, along with mistrust and conflicting national interests that undermine peace and stability. GovTech dual-use defense platforms empower governments with advanced digital capabilities to improve decision-making, strengthen security systems, and enable rapid responses to emerging risks.

For example, data from June 2025 released by the Uppsala Conflict Data Program at Uppsala University showed 61 active conflicts involving at least one state in 2024, up from 59 in 2023—a year-over-year rise of approximately 3.4%. This escalation in global conflicts underscores the urgent need for innovative defense solutions, which is a key factor driving demand for govtech dual-use platforms.

Regional Leadership and Growth in the GovTech Dual-Use Defense Platform Market

In 2025, North America held the dominant position as the largest regional market for govtech dual-use defense platforms. This leadership reflects the region’s advanced technological infrastructure, significant defense budgets, and ongoing government modernization efforts. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investment in digital government technologies and expanding defense capabilities. The market report covers a broad set of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.