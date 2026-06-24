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The Business Research Company's Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Wet Gas Scrubbers Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $2.01 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) wet gas scrubbers market has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by increasing environmental concerns and the need for cleaner refinery operations. As global regulations tighten and refineries expand, the demand for efficient emission control technologies like FCC wet gas scrubbers is expected to grow steadily. Let’s explore the market's current size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and the trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Wet Gas Scrubbers Market

The market for FCC wet gas scrubbers has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $1.46 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding strongly, reaching $2.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2%. This upward trajectory reflects factors such as stricter environmental emission standards, growing industrial pollution controls, worldwide refinery capacity expansions, and heightened awareness around air quality management.

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Key Factors Propelling Market Expansion in the FCC Wet Gas Scrubbers Sector

One of the main influencers driving market growth is the global increase in refining capacities. As demand for petroleum products rises, refineries are enlarging their operations and adding new processing units. This intensifies emissions of acid gases and particulate matter from FCC units, creating a greater need for effective emission control systems like FCC wet gas scrubbers. For instance, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 2% growth in operable crude oil distillation capacity in the United States during 2023, adding 324,000 barrels per day, which illustrates this expansion trend.

The Role of Corporate ESG Commitments in Boosting Market Demand

Corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments are also playing a crucial role in market growth. Companies worldwide are increasingly integrating ESG principles into their strategies due to pressure from investors and stakeholders demanding more responsible and transparent operations. This shift encourages the adoption of FCC wet gas scrubbers to reduce sulfur, nitrogen, and particulate emissions in refinery processes. According to the OECD, by 2024, 91% of companies by market capitalization reported sustainability-related data, up from 86% in 2022, with Europe leading at 98%, followed by Developed Asia-Pacific excluding the United States at 94%, and the U.S. at 93%.

View the full fluid catalytic cracking (fcc) wet gas scrubbers market report:

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Understanding the Function and Importance of FCC Wet Gas Scrubbers

FCC wet gas scrubbers serve as vital air pollution control devices in refinery FCC units. They clean flue gas generated during catalyst regeneration by introducing the hot exhaust gas to a scrubbing liquid—typically water or an alkaline solution—that absorbs and removes harmful pollutants like fine catalyst particles, sulfur oxides, and other acidic gases. This scrubbing process reduces emissions, helping refineries meet environmental regulations and minimize their impact on air quality.

Emerging Trends Enhancing Efficiency in the FCC Wet Gas Scrubbers Market

Future trends in the market involve the deployment of advanced scrubber systems capable of high-efficiency particulate removal. There is also growing adoption of multi-pollutant control systems that address several contaminants simultaneously. Additionally, energy-efficient scrubbing technologies are becoming more popular for emission reduction compliance, and retrofit scrubber installations are expanding in older refinery infrastructure. Hybrid systems that combine chemical and mechanical filtration methods are gaining traction as well.

Regional Breakdown and Market Growth Prospects for FCC Wet Gas Scrubbers

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the FCC wet gas scrubbers market, reflecting the region’s rapid industrial development and refinery expansions. Meanwhile, the Middle East is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the coming years, supported by ongoing investments in refinery modernization and stringent emission regulations. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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