State Secretary Jović Attends the 13th Session of the Serbian-Belarusian Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Damjan Jović, is on an official visit to the Republic of Belarus, during which he today participated in the 13th session of the Serbian-Belarusian Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation. The session was co-chaired by the Minister without Portfolio in the Government of the Republic of Serbia responsible for international economic cooperation and the social status of the Church in the country and abroad, Nenad Popović, and the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus, Artur Karpovich.

The Intergovernmental Commission plays an important role in the relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Belarus, serving as a mechanism for shaping and monitoring economic cooperation between the two countries. During the session, the participants exchanged information on key economic trends, the current state of affairs, and prospects for the further enhancement of trade and economic ties. Following the session, State Secretary Damjan Jović attended a meeting at the Government House of the Republic of Belarus with Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, as well as a meeting with Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus. As part of State Secretary Damjan Jović’s visit to Minsk, bilateral political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs will also be held. PHOTO: Government of the Republic of Serbia, belta.by

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.