Cynosure Lutronic Spotlighted Structural Skin Tightening Innovation at IMCAS Asia 2026 in Bangkok

Hauke Harms, President of International, Cynosure Lutronic at IMCAS Asia 2026 (Photo: Cynosure Lutronic) Close-up of Cynosure Lutronic brochure at IMCAS Asia 2026 (Photo: Cynosure Lutronic) Cynosure Lutronic's XERF technology on display at IMCAS Asia 2026 (Photo: Cynosure Lutronic)

Cynosure Lutronic showcased non-invasive innovations at IMCAS Asia 2026 Bangkok (19–21 June), including XERF™, a structural skin tightening treatment.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global medical aesthetics leader Cynosure Lutronic presented its latest non-invasive innovations at IMCAS Asia 2026 in Bangkok (19–21 June), featuring XERF™, a structural skin tightening treatment that focuses on comfort, safety, flexibility and no downtime. XERF reflects a shift in how skin ageing is addressed, moving beyond surface-level improvements to support firmness and skin quality from within.The Shift Shaping Modern AestheticsConsumers are moving away from dramatic, overdone outcomes towards earlier, more preventive approaches focused on natural-looking results, long-term skin health and preservation.Driving this is a broader cultural shift. Mintel’s 2026 Global Beauty and Personal Care Predictions identify a growing consumer exhaustion with AI-driven perfection, with consumers increasingly craving authenticity and human expression over polished, data-driven conformity. Similarly, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) reports that non-invasive treatments now account for 80% of all procedures among its members, with patients prioritising subtle, natural-looking results.XERF is designed to align with these evolving expectations, delivering structural skin tightening from within while offering the comfort, convenience and results modern patients seek.A Structural Approach to Skin TighteningXERF is the world’s first monopolar radiofrequency (RF) device that combines two frequencies (6.78 MHz & 2MHz) to deliver targeted thermal energy to the skin at three depths. This multi-layer approach allows XERF to act across the skin’s shallow, middle and deeper layers, helping to remodel the structure of tissue and restore firmness, where meaningful change begins.This multi-layer approach enables XERF to deliver visible lifting and tightening, improvement in facial and neck laxity, a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while supporting comprehensive improvement in skin firmness and quality.Working at a structural level, XERF delivers both immediate and progressive results. Patients typically experience a noticeable tightening sensation right after treatment and continued improvement as collagen remodelling occurs over time, enhancing skin appearance in the weeks that follow.Designed for Comfort and Everyday LifeXERF has been engineered to make advanced aesthetic treatments more accessible and convenient. The treatment feels warm and comfortable due to Integrated Cryogen Delivery (ICD) that cools the skin's surface during each pulse, and Wave Fit™ pulse technology, which balances energy delivery to maximise comfort.Each session takes approximately 45 minutes, requires no needles or numbing, and allows patients to resume daily activities immediately, providing patients with a treatment rooted in comfort and convenience that fits modern lifestyles.Tailored to Individual Skin NeedsRecognising that every patient’s skin is different, XERF features adjustable depth settings and intensity levels that can be tailored to each individual’s skin profile. This customisability allows doctors to address both early and more visible signs of ageing, to customise treatments based on skin thickness and treatment goals, and deliver personalised outcomes across different facial areas.“IMCAS Asia is an important platform for us to connect with leading practitioners across the region and share the latest developments in aesthetic technology,” said Hauke Albert Harms, President of International at Cynosure Lutronic. “With XERF, we are seeing a clear shift toward treatments that go beyond surface-level improvements, supporting skin structure and quality from within. Patients today are looking for solutions that deliver visible results while fitting seamlessly into their daily lives, and this is where innovation is heading.”###About Cynosure LutronicCynosure Lutronic is a global leader in medical aesthetic and energy-based device technology, delivering clinically proven solutions for aesthetic practitioners and patients across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.The XERF™ RF system is intended as a non-invasive dermatological aesthetic treatment device with indications for wrinkles and rhytids. Product availability, approved indications, and regulatory clearances may vary by country or region. Patients should consult with a qualified healthcare professional to determine if XERF™ is right for them. Cynosure Lutronic does not diagnose or treat medical conditions, prescribe treatment protocols, or provide medical advice.Media ContactName: Mira PurnamasariEmail: cynosurelutronic@bluetotem.coWebsite: bluetotem.coHigh-res images and brand assets are available for download here (All photos should be credited to: Cynosure Lutronic)

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