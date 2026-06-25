BCGA Foundation Joins FIFA World Cup 2026 Celebration with Summer Gaming and Education Programs

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Atlanta Cultural Exchange Gaming Lounge and Corners to Colleges HBCU Initiative Expand Access Beyond the Game

Talent is universal, but access is not” — Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of BCGA Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCGA Foundation continues its mission of expanding access to gaming, esports, technology, and higher education by leveraging major cultural and sporting events to introduce new audiences to the industry's growing opportunities. As Atlanta welcomes visitors from around the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, BCGA Foundation is bringing that mission to life through its participation in the Atlanta Cultural Exchange Gaming Lounge and the return of its Corners to Colleges HBCU Initiative.Atlanta Cultural Exchange Gaming LoungePresented by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Atlanta Cultural Exchange will welcome FIFA World Cup visitors and local guests to a month-long celebration of culture and global connection. As part of the celebration, BCGA Foundation will host the Atlanta Cultural Exchange Gaming Lounge, showcasing the massive growth of gaming and esports industries through free play, live EA Sports FC tournament action, and interactive gaming experiences featuring Madden, NBA 2K, Street Fighter, Gran Turismo, Fatal Fury, and more.Throughout the activations, BCGA Foundation leaders will share insights into educational and career opportunities. Students, families, gamers, and FIFA World Cup visitors are encouraged to register for free for the remaining activations on June 26, June 30, July 6 and July 14, by visiting: https://www.atlculturalexchange.com/ Corners to Colleges HBCU InitiativeIn addition to its FIFA World Cup 2026 activities, BCGA Foundation is continuing its Corners to Colleges Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Initiative, a program launched in 2023 that introduces select high school students to collegiate esports programs, gaming-related careers, and life on HBCU campuses. Since its inception, Corners to Colleges has helped students understand that the gaming industry extends far beyond playing video games by exposing them to careers in business, content creation, marketing, event production, and esports management. To learn more, visit: https://bcgausa.org/ “Talent is universal, but access is not,” said Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman of BCGA Foundation. “Whether through gaming, esports, or technology, our goal is to expose young people, especially those in digital deserts, to opportunities they may not otherwise see and help them envision what's possible for their future.”###About BCGA FoundationThe BCGA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming, esports, and technology industries to deserving students in digital deserts. The Foundation offers a comprehensive range of programs, including virtual and on-campus curricula, intercollegiate gaming competitions, internships, post-graduation career opportunities, leadership training, professional development and networking events, scholarships, and mentorship.BCGA Foundation has also provided hardware, software, electronics, and accessories to establish and support esports gaming labs at 21 HBCU member institutions across 10 states.Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched BCGA Foundation in May 2020 after more than 20 years leading a successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history as the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. Today, BCGA Foundation continues to expand access to gaming, technology, and career opportunities through educational programming, industry partnerships, and experiential learning opportunities for students nationwide.For more information about BCGA Foundation and its mission, visit www.bcgausa.org

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