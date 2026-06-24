UPGRADE TO SPECTRA’S HP INDIGO 7000 INCREASES EFFICIENCY AND DECREASES WASTE

An upgrade to the Indigo 7000 digital press makes Spectra’s services more effective for print clients.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new upgrade by HP to its flagship digital press, the Indigo 7000, makes the industry leading press more efficient than ever before. The enhanced equipment allows print facilities that use it to increase production slightly, decrease replacement of consumable parts, and lower CO2 emissions, all while retaining the high quality of print projects executed on the Indigo 7000.Spectra operates two HP Indigo 7000 presses in its Columbia, SC print facility , and will be able to take full advantage of the new upgrade from HP. The upgrade is an improved Printing Imaging Plate (PIP), a central component of the press. The new part, titled the PIP+, is more durable and efficient in performance than the part it replaces, meaning the press owner will be able to use it longer and obtain higher quality results.HP notified Indigo 7000 press owners, including Spectra, about the PIP+ in an official release and presented the details about the new part, including instructions for replacing the previous iteration of the part, installation guidelines, what to expect moving forward, and benefits of switching to the upgraded part. HP’s research and development group has worked to create the PIP+ for three years, and after extensive beta testing, the part is now ready for distribution to the public.Spectra will gain a small production increase capacity through the greater efficiency of the PIP+, and it will decrease operator workload. These enhancements will add to the potential throughput for Spectra’s already powerful print facility. More notable, though, are the cost reductions for use of the HP Indigo 7000, as the more durable PIP+ will not need to be replaced as often as its predecessor. HP also notes a reduction in CO2 emissions for press owners due to the part’s increased energy efficiency.Spectra, a longtime user of the HP Indigo 7000 digital press, is a third-party print and mailing services provider based in Columbia, South Carolina. In addition to providing expert print and distribution services for large and small clients alike, Spectra operates a climate controlled, full service fulfillment facility in Columbia. The print and fulfillment arms of Spectra are integrated to give clients valuable services and reduce the costs involved with projects that require both printing of materials and kitting those materials along with other products for B2B and B2C fulfillment. The team at Spectra offers decades of collective experience to help clients meet both their printing and fulfillment needs.Interested parties can learn more about Spectra’s print capabilities, including complex and highly specialized projects executed using the HP Indigo 7000 digital press, on the company’s website, spectraintegration.com . The third-party print provider serves clients in the retail, healthcare, insurance, financial, and government space as well as many others. With the Indigo 7000 as well as other high quality printing, finishing, and binding equipment, Spectra’s print facility is ideally suited for print projects of all types and sizes.

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